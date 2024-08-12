Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Sales Group



Technical Service Engineer

This is an office-based role in Oslo with 40% home office.

The Technical Service Engineer will plan, organize, and effectively deliver a differentiated level of technical service to customers and target prospects consistent with the Castrol Marine and Energy technical offer and in support of sector strategies. The TSE will coordinate the technical activities within different account teams and be the one stop shop for our high value customers and their complex lubricant questions and applications needs.

Contact person for technical needs of a defined customer portfolio in Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Finland.

Respond to customers’ technical queries on product, application, operational conditions and ensure customer satisfaction.

Prepare and maintain schedules of recommended lubricants for customer assets to establish an optimized machinery lubricant portfolio. Make recommendations regarding the use of products in Shipping or Oil & Gas applications aligned with OEM requirements.

Manage a central used oil analysis program for customer assets and use the data to create recommendations directly with customers.

Conduct technical troubleshooting and make appropriate recommendations for the benefit of the customer. Involve and coordinate internal and external stakeholders to handle complex situations.

Establish and maintain strong technical relationships with customers, key regional OEMs, and stakeholders within the wider Lubricants organization.

Offer and customers development in close cooperation with sales functions.

Conduct technical trainings and presentations

Coordinate and conduct visits within HSSE guidelines and after appropriate training to ships and yards for inspection, lubrication surveys, change-over visits etc.

Bachelor´s degree in engineering or machinery maintenance, plant & asset reliability related fields or equivalent education.

Proven experience in the shipping and/or offshore industry.

Theoretical and practical experience of the machinery as operated onboard seagoing vessels or by offshore companies.

Experience in service or sales functions is beneficial.

Understanding of shipping and oil & gas market and global dynamics, trends, and regulatory environment.

Positive relationship management and interpersonal skills to build and maintain relationships with diverse customers and stakeholders.

Effective verbal and written communication skills in Norwegian and English.

Team spirit and a hands-on mentality

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



