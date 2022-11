Responsible for supporting delivery of technical services, using basic technical expertise to interpret and communicate product specifications, troubleshoot problems and identify improvement opportunities, whilst ensuring processes and procedures align with internal and external requirements.

Job Purpose



Skilful knowledge of the relevant Technical services offers within the TSE’s remit of Marine or Energy, and aligned with any specialization in the areas of New builds, SP&D & Subsea, or any combination of those as defined by the Regional Technical Services Manager.

Consultant to Castrol’s high value customers as the one stop shop for their complex lubricant questions and applications needs.

Supports the technical and sales teams on SmartGains methodology and measurement.

Coordinates the activities of a technical services team, under the guidance of the Regional/Area Technical Services Manager, in order to effectively deliver a differentiated level of technical service to GME.

To plan, organise and deliver a differentiated level of technical service to customers and target prospects consistent with the GME technical offer and in support of sector strategies.

Prepare and maintain up to date a Schedule of recommended lubricants for customer assets using available online tools (GST) in order to establish optimised machinery lubricant portfolio. Make appropriate recommendations regarding the use of products in Shipping or Oil & Gas applications aligned with Marine and Energy Technical Databases. Ensure that all product and service offers are appropriate for the application.

Responding to customers’ (and sales/customer service) technical queries on product, application, operational conditions and ensure customer satisfaction. Provide support for technical claims and complaints.

Conduct basic technical troubleshooting. (in close co-operation with Product Managers) and make appropriate recommendations for the benefit of the customer, and our company's image and reputation.

Keep a full record of all Technical services activity using the appropriate measurement tool (time value app).

Administer a central used oil analysis program for those assets where required and utilize the data to create SmartGains recommendations directly with customer and account manager.

Establish and maintain strong technical relationships with customers, key regional OEMs, and stakeholders within the wider BP group (BP Exploration & Production, Shipping) and the Lubricants organization.

Clearly demonstrate the differentiated value of the GME offer (products and services) to customers and target prospects through the SmartGains framework.

Accountable to generate and communicate sales leads to the sales and business development functions through leveraging existing strong technical relationships, creating value playback and trade-up opportunities from SmartGains insights. Supporting sales teams in developing clear understanding technical needs and potential differentiation for target prospects.

Coordinating and conducting visit within HSSE guidelines and after appropriate training to ships, offshore assets, and yards for inspection, lubrication surveys, change-over visits etc.