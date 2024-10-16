Relocation may be negotiable for this role

About Us

As part of bp, Castrol lubricants is widely acknowledged as the world’s leading specialist provider of lubricant solutions. Although best known for our expertise in developing lubricants for cars and bikes, we also produce lubricants that directly affect our daily lives in other, less noticeable ways such as in gas and electricity production, transport industries, construction and earth moving vehicles and not forgetting lubricants for the marine sector and for industry in general.

bp lubricant master brands marketed in Indonesia include both bp and Castrol lubricants, as well as Castrol Industrial high performance sub brands Optigear, Molub-alloy and Tribol.

The Opportunity

bp / Castrol are seeking a self-motivated, innovative; solutions orientated lubricants technical service manager for our Automotive and Industrial business in Indonesia. As this is a leadership role, this person will be required to work in a team environment and take the lead on projects where required. We have a focus on growing the market share of our lubricants and you will be critical to our organizations success in achieving this goal.

Collaborating with the technical services manager AsPac, the technical service manager Indonesia is both a field and office based technical position that will require a high level of leadership skills, as well as a strong work ethic and will maintain a continuous focus on safety.

Responsibilities

Responsible for defining the Technical Offer for the Market in line with overall PU approach

Provide strong leadership for assuring and building a strong HSSE culture within the technical service engineer and on- site technician team.

Implementation of key activities to build the skill and capability on technical, product knowledge & Application to technical engineer and sales team to meet Goal set towards business growth

Support with any requests for technical services where application requirements are intricate, handling technical queries quickly and effectively.

Actively assist sales teams in resolving technical issues from the use of products/solutions in a timely manner to ensure the company reputation for quality is reinforced, visiting customers to resolve problems when required

Assist in coordinating all technical issues related to product trials and interprets laboratory reports, as required

Keep abreast of the latest technical developments so as to be able to competently provide sound technical support

Support technical knowledge empowerment to the field force through helping with the technical training to sales teams, customers and distributors

Provide technical training to internal staff, channel partners, technical service vendors and customers where required, in order to improve overall customer satisfaction

Responsible for the ownership of the technical service offer and implement the Ethics & Code of Conduct, HSSE policies and system (training, safety audit for CMS) that are introduced and ensure that the subordinate understands such policies and adhere to them

Leadership:

Delegate work appropriately and ensures that the right people and resources are available to deliver work/ on customer related projects. Provide the team with a clear direction and defines standards of performance expected; Monitor performance and provide timely and constructive feedback to enable team development; Motivate and empower others to achieve goals and provides others with coaching and development opportunities.

REQUIRED EDUCATION, SKILLS AND COMPETENCY

Education

Relevant technical certification/degree mandatory

Experience

Should possess sound technical understanding of Lubricants and product applications. Engineering/technical background required

Skills

Expert understanding of lubrication and equipment application . Able to show good understanding of industry trends and basic knowledge lubrication application in the following key industry sectors, mining, Industrial and CVO markets.

Relevant language skills as applicable for the market – English is important

Should possess strong technical understanding of Lubricants and product applications.

Previous experience working in the mining industry in Mechanical/Engineering/Condition Monitoring roles is highly desirable

Any Previous working for a lubricants company, or OEM’s would be of an advantage

Key Competencies

Leadership – Previous experience in similar role managing a team of people

Technical, Application and Product Knowledge – Expert equipment mechanical knowledge, able to recommend lubricants for the correct application, have a good understanding of lubricant product knowledge and how automotive and Industrial lubricants work.

Business Acumen – Able to demonstrate Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) value selling concepts.

Problem Solving – Able to show logical thinking / process to methodical respond to problems

Must be able to independently lead or coordinate product trials directly with customers or distributors,

Able to demonstrate product proof of performance through the accumulation of data to quantitively demonstrate product performance via the use of used oil analysis, condition monitoring and other techniques

Must have experience in preparing and articulating the outcome of product trials via a case study

Advantages

Experience – 5 years working in a similar role within the lubricants industry managing a team people

Education - Mechanical, Engineering, Reliability, Condition Monitoring or Chemistry background

ICML Training, Noria or other similar lubricants training

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

