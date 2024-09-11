Technical Service Specialist - Castrol

Entity:Customers & Products
Support with any requests for technical services where application requirements are intricate, handling technical queries quickly and effectively.
Actively assist sales teams and distributors in resolving technical issues from the use of products/solutions in a timely manner to ensure the company reputation for quality is reinforced, visiting customers to resolve problems when required.
Coordinate product trials and assist in the upselling of Castrol lubricants
Assist in coordinating all technical issues related to product trials and interprets laboratory reports, as required
Keep abreast of the latest technical developments so as to be able to competently provide sound technical support
Support technical knowledge empowerment to the field force through helping with the technical training to sales teams, customers and distributors
Develop technical capability to internal staffs, channel partners distributors, technical service vendors and customers where required, in order to improve overall customer satisfaction
Responsible for implementing the Ethics & Code of Conduct, HSSE policies and system (training and safety audit) that are introduced
Possible to be based in the area close to support bp Castrol's customers site (Kalimantan/Sulawesi/Sumatera), location preference is Balikpapan.
Expert understanding of lubrication and equipment application . Able to show good understanding of industry trends and basic knowledge of key industry sectors, in particular mining.
Relevant language skills as applicable for the market
Should possess strong technical understanding of Lubricants and product applications.
Previous experience working in the mining industry in Mechanical/Engineering/Condition Monitoring roles is highly desirable
Any Previous working for a lubricants' company, or OEM’s Mining are welcome to apply.
Min. 5 years' experience work as technical service specialist
Offer & Product Knowledge - Mastery
Customer Relationship Management - Skilful
Customer training - Skilful
Customer value proposition & engagement - Skilful
At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is open to working from any bp location
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.