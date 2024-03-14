Technical Service Specialist North-West Africa

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

Technical Services Specialist – North & West Africa

Technical Services Specialist – North & West Africa

Responsible for providing technical advice and support regarding BP/Castrol products, solutions and their applications - including resolving specific technical problems. Support the sales team in prospect and pipeline management as the technical expert as per the agreed technical offer framework for the market

In this role You will:

Support with any requests for technical services where application requirements are intricate, handling technical queries quickly and optimally.

Actively assist sales teams in resolving technical issues from the use of products/solutions in a timely manner to ensure the company reputation for quality is reinforced, visiting customers to resolve problems when required

Assist in coordinating all technical issues related to product trials and interprets laboratory reports, as required

Keep abreast of the latest technical developments so as to be able to competently provide sound technical support

Support technical knowledge empowerment to the field force through helping with the technical training to sales teams, customers and distributors

Provide technical training to internal staff, channel partners, technical service vendors and customers where required, in order to improve overall customer happiness

What You will need to be successful:

Relevant technical certification/degree required

Should possess sound technical understanding of Lubricants and product applications. Engineering, technical or Sales background required.

Minimum of 5 years experience in lubricants industry.

Expert in the science of lubrication with a wide and deep knowledge of Castrol product ranges and offers.

Able to show good understanding of industry trends and basic knowledge of key customer operations across a number of key customer and industry section.

Fluent in Arabic, French & English.

Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

