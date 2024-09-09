Technical Service Specialist

Possible to be based in the area close to bp Castrol's customers site (Kalimantan/Sulawesi)

Responsible for implementing the Ethics & Code of Conduct, HSSE policies and system (training and safety audit) that are introduced

Provide technical training to internal staff, channel partners, technical service vendors and customers where required, in order to improve overall customer satisfaction

Support technical knowledge empowerment to the field force through helping with the technical training to sales teams, customers and distributors

Keep abreast of the latest technical developments so as to be able to competently provide sound technical support

Actively assist sales teams in resolving technical issues from the use of products/solutions in a timely manner to ensure the company reputation for quality is reinforced, visiting customers to resolve problems when required.

Support with any requests for technical services where application requirements are intricate, handling technical queries quickly and effectively.

REQUIRED SKILLS AND COMPETENCY :

Skills:

Expert in the science of lubrication with a wide and deep knowledge of Castrol product ranges and offers. Able to show good understanding of industry trends and basic knowledge of key customer operations across a number of key customer and industry sectors

Offer & Product Knowledge - Mastery

Customer Relationship Management - Skilful

Customer training - Skilful

Customer value proposition & engagement - Skilful

