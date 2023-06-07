Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Business Support Group



As part of bp, Castrol is widely acknowledged as the world’s leading specialist provider of Lubricant solutions, as well as also producing lubricants that directly affect our daily lives in other ways such as in gas and electricity production, transport industries, construction, earth moving vehicles and the marine and industrial sector in general. Sustainability is a foundation of our strategy, utilising new technologies to become more agile and help work towards our ambition of becoming a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.

We are now seeking a Technical Services Engineer to provide engineering asset management for Castrol owned physical oil storage and distribution assets located on our customers’ sites.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand

About the Role:

Develop and monitor KPI’s to measure effectiveness of Castrol’s assets.

Identify and deliver optimization and cost-saving projects through KPI tracking and life-cycle analysis.

Complete management of asset life-cycle including asset management strategy in accordance with bp HSSE requirements whilst maintaining operational compliance.

Maintain an excellent understanding of relevant industry best practice, Australia Standards, Castrol Equipment Standards, Equipment Procurement and Installation Process Guidelines.

Rectify site hazards and equipment abnormality reported through SIRF to ensure asset delivery compliance.

Be the primary relationship holder for suppliers and installers for all Castrol assets ensuring asset value and quality.

Work with sales and marketing to develop and bring to market standardized designs and innovative asset solutions.

About You:

Sound engineering and technical background

Demonstrated asset management experience in a similar environment

Strong knowledge of the relevant regulatory requirements, WorkSafe and Australia standards for asset management.

Strong HSSE, engineering and problem solving skills.

Ability to build wider regional networks and a strong bias towards influencing senior management.

Strong problem solving skills and ability to make judgement on fact based information.

The benefits:

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who We Are’. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

• Generous salary package including annual bonus program, 12% super, share offer & fuel discounts.

• Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

• Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture.

• Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload prioritization



