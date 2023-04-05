Job summary

About Castrol India Limited



Castrol is a leading lubricant brand globally and is part of the bp Group, one of the largest energy companies in the world. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company and operates in the Automotive, Industrial and Marine lubricant sectors. With strong brands, continuous innovation, enduring stakeholder relationships and highly energized employees, we have maintained our market leadership position in India for more than 100 years. Our manufacturing and distribution network in India includes three blending plants and 330 distributors who reach consumers and customers through 100,000+ retail outlets.



Success has no limits at Castrol and we offer our employees a fast paced learning environment and an opportunity to develop careers around functional specialization or on a general management track. Castrol India has consistently groomed top talent to take on leadership roles within the bp group, be it in India or globally.



We are currently looking for Technical Services Manager based at Mumbai with details mentioned below:



To lead the technical services approach and delivery for the PU, working across functions and

geographies to identify and drive in the delivery of the value identified in any Castrol or BP offer.

Responsible for safely delivering effective technical and product application expertise to customers and

internal stakeholders. Lead a team of Technical Services Specialists in each geography to assist Sales

and Marketing teams to differentiate their offer through the use of analysis, training, innovative service

offerings, product and digital technology and/or rationalizing product ranges without compromising safety,

quality and performance.

Role & Responsibilities:

Responsible for defining the overall Technical services framework for the PU ·

Work closely with the Sales, Marketing, CE&O and Applied Sciences team to build the Technical Services Road-map for the PU

Evaluate opportunities to consolidate and standardize technical services activity across the PU, which includes identifying and leveraging best-practice from within the PU ·

Accountable for Technical Services to non-core Industrial markets within the PU ·

Work with Marketing to ensure the product rangeis appropriate; help optimise product portfolio; and, provide insights into customer trends and requirements of a technical nature ·

Develop relationships with key customers across thePU (i.e.. OEM’s) and ensure team is engaged in identifying new requirements for products and capturing current and future needs · Keep abreast of the latest technical developments so as to be able to drive thought leadership and build capability within the Technical Services team

Plan out and implement continuous capability development programs through technical, product knowledge and customer service skills trainings

Ensure safe and compliant delivery of technical service offer elements

Delegate work appropriately and ensures that the right people and resources are available to deliver work on customer related projects.

Provide the team with a clear direction and defines standards of performance expected; Monitor performance and provide timely and constructive feedback to enable team development; Motivate and empower others to achieve goals and provides others with coaching and development opportunities.