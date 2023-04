Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

Do you want to play an important part in our NetZero ambitions and work with an outstanding team of sustainable mobility enthusiasts?



Technical Services Manager - Europe



Responsible for leading a team providing technical advice and support regarding BP/Castrol products, solutions and their applications - including resolving specific technical problems. Provision of technical training to internal staff, technical service vendors and customers where required, in order to improve overall customer satisfaction. Support the sales team in prospect and pipeline management as the technical expert as per the agreed technical offer framework for the market.



The position is home based, applications will be considered from Europe.

In this role You will:

Be responsible for defining the Technical Offer for the Market in line with overall PU approach

Support with any requests for technical services where application requirements are intricate, handling technical queries quickly and effectively.

Actively assist sales teams in resolving technical issues from the use of products/solutions in a timely manner to ensure the company reputation for quality is reinforced, visiting customers to resolve problems

Assist in coordinating all technical issues related to product trials and interprets laboratory reports

Keep abreast of the latest technical developments so as to be able to competently provide sound technical support

Support technical knowledge empowerment to the field force through helping with the technical training to sales teams, customers and distributors

Provide technical training to internal staff, channel partners, technical service vendors and customers where required, in order to improve overall customer satisfaction

What You will need to be successful:

Relevant technical certification/degree is mandatory

Technical understanding of Lubricants and product applications.

Engineering/technical background is required

Expertise in the science of lubrication with a wide and deep knowledge of Castrol product ranges and offers.

Good understanding of industry trends and basic knowledge of key customer operations across a number of key customer and industry sector

Offer & Product Knowledge

Customer Relationship Management

Customer value proposition & engagement

What can we offer you to electrify your career with us?