Technical Services Manager - TUCA

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for leading a team providing technical advice and support regarding BP/Castrol products, solutions and their applications - including resolving specific technical problems. Provision of technical training to internal staff, technical service vendors and customers where required, in order to improve overall customer satisfaction. Support the sales team in prospect and pipeline management as the technical expert as per the agreed technical offer framework for the market.Why join to our team?We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.About Castrol:It's more than just oil. It's liquid engineering. Castrol provides all the oils, fluids and lubricants the world needs, for every driver, every rider and every industry.Castrol is here to serve every driver, every motorcyclist and every industry on earth. We do this through Liquid Engineering. That means creating high performance oils, lubricants, fluids and greases for every application you can imagine. We also know that you need every part of your world to run smoothly, so we lubricate every part of the car or motorcycle you own, the escalators at your local shopping mall, the elevator at your office, and even the production line that made your refrigerator.We are here for you in the world's mines and quarries, its cruise ships and airliners, its wind farms and wheat fields. Whatever you need, we help make it happen.www.castrol.com.tr



Job Description:

Your key accountabilities will be but not limited with:

Responsible for defining the Technical Offer for the Market in line with overall PU approach

Support with any requests for technical services where application requirements are intricate, handling technical queries quickly and effectively.

Actively assist sales teams in resolving technical issues from the use of products/solutions in a timely manner to ensure the company reputation for quality is reinforced, visiting customers to resolve problems when required

Assist in coordinating all technical issues related to product trials and interprets laboratory reports, as required

Keep abreast of the latest technical developments so as to be able to competently provide sound technical support

Support technical knowledge empowerment to the field force through helping with the technical training to sales teams, customers and distributors

Provide technical training to internal staff, channel partners, technical service vendors and customers where required, in order to improve overall customer satisfaction

Delegate work appropriately and ensures that the right people and resources are available to deliver work/ on customer related projects.

Provide the team with a clear direction and defines standards of performance expected;

Monitor performance and provide timely and constructive feedback to enable team development;

Motivate and empower others to achieve goals and provides others with coaching and development opportunities.

Education:

Relevant technical certification/degree required

Experience and other Essential skills:

Should possess sound technical understanding of Lubricants and product applications.

Engineering/technical background required

Fluent English and Turkish

Skills:

Expert in the science of lubrication with a wide and deep knowledge of Castrol product ranges and offers. Able to show good understanding of industry trends and basic knowledge of key customer operations across a number of key customer and industry sector

Competencies:

Offer & Product Knowledge - Mastery

Customer Relationship Management - Skilful

Customer training - Skilful

Customer value proposition & engagement – Skilful

Desirable criteria:

Knowledge of Russian or Arabic or French will be a preference



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.