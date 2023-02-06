Technical Services Manager - Thailand

Job summary

As part of bp, Castrol lubricants is widely acknowledged as the world’s leading specialist provider of lubricant solutions. Although best known for our expertise in developing lubricants for cars and bikes, we also produce lubricants that directly affect our daily lives in other, less noticeable ways such as in gas and electricity production, transport industries, construction and earth moving vehicles and not forgetting lubricants for the marine sector and for industry in general.

Bp lubricant master brands marketed in Thailand include both bp and Castrol lubricants, as well as Castrol Industrial high performance sub brands Optigear, Molub-alloy and Tribol.

About the opportunity:

Bp Castrol are seeking a self-motivated, innovative; solutions orientated lubricants technical service manager for our Automotive and Industrial business in Thailand. As this is a leadership role, this person will be required to work in a team environment and take the lead on projects where required. We have a focus on growing the market share of our lubricants and you will be critical to our organizations success in achieving this goal.

Reporting to the Technical Services Manager AsPac, this role is both a field and office based technical position that will require a high level of leadership skills, as well as a strong work ethic and will maintain a continuous focus on safety.

In this role, you will:

Define the Technical Offer for the Market in line with overall PU approach

Provide strong leadership for assuring and building a strong HSSE culture within the technical service engineer and on- site technician team.

Implement key activities to build the skill and capability on technical, product knowledge & Application to technical engineer and sales team to meet Goal set towards business growth

Support with any requests for technical services where application requirements are intricate, handling technical queries quickly and effectively.

Actively assist sales teams in resolving technical issues from the use of products/solutions in a timely manner to ensure the company reputation for quality is reinforced, visiting customers to resolve problems when required

Assist in coordinating all technical issues related to product trials and interprets laboratory reports, as required

Keep abreast of the latest technical developments so as to be able to competently provide sound technical support

Support technical knowledge empowerment to the field force through helping with the technical training to sales teams, customers and distributors

Provide training to internal staff, channel partners, technical service vendors and customers where required, in order to improve overall customer satisfaction

Leadership:

Delegate work appropriately and ensures that the right people and resources are available to deliver work / on customer related projects. Provide the team with a clear direction and defines standards of performance expected; Monitor performance and provide timely and constructive feedback to enable team development; Motivate and empower others to achieve goals and provides others with coaching and development opportunities.

About you:

You will have a tertiary qualification in a technical discipline e.g. chemistry, mechanical engineering or similar and have sound lubricant's experience within the automotive and industrial industries. Your basic knowledge of lubrication fundamentals, reliability centred maintenance practices and condition monitoring principles will have you up to speed with our products and their applications quickly.

Prior experience in a lubricant technical support role is very highly regarded. Essential to your success is your strong commercial acumen and customer relationship building.

Business acumen skills, analysis & investigations.

Demonstrated projects management skills.

Customer engagement and partnership.

Networking across multi-functional teams

International Council for Machinery Lubrication (ICML) Certification

