Technical Services Specialist - China

Customers & Products



Business Support Group



Responsible for providing technical advice and support to resolving specific technical problems and help to ensure maximum customer satisfaction, providing a communicative link between BPs products/services and customers and maintaining an accurate understanding of the customer's needs and expectations.



To provide technical advice and support regarding BP and Castrol products and their application.

Resolving specific technical problems and providing technical training to internal staff and external customers where required.

Provide technical support for BP and Castrol products and their field of application and solving specific technical problems. To support the new business development projects for accelerated growth.

Be the point of contact for seeking technical support in lubricants and where application requirements are intricate. Answering technical queries ensuring that they are handled quickly and effectively.

Technical Knowledge Empowerment to the field force through creating or support creating standard training modules, designing user friendly trouble shooting guides & Product selection charts. Provide technical training to Sales, customers and distributors.

Drive the “Power Products” growth and support launch of new products introduction.

Facilitate Product benchmarking exercise against competition & our range. Assist in coordinating all technical issues related to product trials. Work with the sales force to document the details and outcome of all product trials.

Support Product Optimisation Programme.

Actively assist sales in resolving any technical issues arising from the use of Castrol products in a timely manner to ensure that the company reputation for quality is reinforced.

Regular visiting of Customers to resolve problems that they encounter.

Keep abreast with latest technical developments so as to be able to competently provide sound technical support.

Actively engage technical institutions, technical universities and other regulatory bodies on technical issues to promote BP’s identity and image and identify opportunities for new applications or product development.

Interpretation of laboratory reports.

A degree in Chemistry, Mechanical Engineering or equivalent.

Knowledge of lubricants is essential, preferably with minimum 6 years’ experience in lubricants industry.

In order to achieve complete customer satisfaction all technical inquiries that related to BP and Castrol product in service should be acted quickly and effectively.

Professionally knowledge on products, application, oil industry test standards and their implementation.

The job holder is required to give advice on product applications and resolve technical queries by the application of lubrication theory.

Interpretation and analysis of laboratory tests is required to correctly inform customers / sales staff of the implications.

Strong report writing ability and well developed observation and results interpretation skills.

Strong ability to complete tasks with constraints and manage multiple demands/projects.

Self-motivated to pro-actively initiate and take on tasks and resolve issues when the need arises and not be discouraged by difficult situations;

Good communication skills with ability to use it effectively and persuasively, and be able to respond professionally to customers queries;

Good teamwork spirit.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.