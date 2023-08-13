Technical Services Specialist - Malaysia / Singapore

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Grade I Responsible for providing technical advice and support to resolving specific technical problems and help to ensure maximum customer satisfaction, providing a communicative link between BPs products/services and customers and maintaining an accurate understanding of the customer's needs and expectations.

Customers & Products



Business Support Group



Grade IResponsible for providing technical advice and support to resolving specific technical problems and help to ensure maximum customer satisfaction, providing a communicative link between BPs products/services and customers and maintaining an accurate understanding of the customer's needs and expectations.



For providing advice and support regarding BP/Castrol products, solutions and their applications - including resolving specific technical problems. Provision of training to internal staff, technical service vendors and customers where required, in order to improve overall customer satisfaction. Support the sales team in prospect and pipeline management as the expert as per the agreed offer framework for the market.

Key Accountabilities

Support with any requests for technical services where application requirements are intricate, handling technical queries quickly and optimally.

Actively assist sales teams in resolving technical issues from the use of products/solutions in a timely manner to ensure the company reputation for quality is reinforced, visiting customers to resolve problems when required

Assist in coordinating all technical issues related to product trials and interprets laboratory reports, as the need arises

Keep tabs on the latest technical developments so as to be able to competently provide sound technical support

Support technical knowledge empowerment to the field force through helping with the technical training to sales teams, customers and distributors

Provide technical training to internal staff, channel partners, technical service vendors and customers where required, in order to improve overall customer satisfaction

Act as task owner for applicable compliance tasks assigned. Ensure timely and appropriate completion of tasks, consistent with operational controls, and record these as complete in the compliance task management system.

Job Holder Requirements

(Minimum education, experience & capabilities)

Relevant technical certification/degree mandatory. Bachelor degree in Chemical, Engineering, Production or similar subject. Master or MBA is advantage

Should possess sound technical understanding of lubricants and product applications. Engineering/technical background required

A minimum of 2 years’ experience in automotive or industrial business environment including good exposure to automotive and industrial sales / management and preferably combined experience in manufacturing.

It is crucial that the incumbent possess strong skills in the areas of HSSE, knowledge of chemistry/mechanical or engineering. Demonstrated track record in problem solving in automotive & industrial markets

Possess a solid understanding of automotive and industrial lubricants, materials management, data systems, and laboratory services in order to advise subordinates' activities and to assist in problem resolution.

Able to discuss trends of market movement and updated technology with customer and take lead in engagement with sales members including customers.

Prioritizes works to meet critical date or cycle of monthly customer agenda

Excellent presentation skill where professionally technical expertise is required.

Ability to demonstrate value creation for customers

RCA & Process driven approach to prioritizing multiple projects and customers

Well developed lubrication maintenance skills, customer management skills

Team player, innovative and creative, has a strong bias for action

High mobility, up to 50% to support business needs across different geography.



Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.