Innovation & Engineering



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Responsible for managing a large team to deliver a broad range of business development activities, including technical and economic evaluation of potential projects, collaborating with teams to develop optimal development solutions, and project managing a range of strategic projects, exercising a strong combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve BP's growth objectives.



Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives.

The Advanced Energy Solutions (AES) team within Applied Sciences has been established to drive bp’s research, development, and innovation agenda in the spheres of electrification, energy management and energy systems integration. The team’s purpose, in service of bp’s growth engine businesses, is to position bp to win in these areas by ensuring that bp builds the right key capabilities, places the right technology bets, and leading the effort of combining new and emerging energy technologies and business models to a pre-scale stage.

The Technical Solution Development Senior Manager is an active leadership role within the Solution Development team and is wholly responsible for driving, exploring, and implementing the advanced energy solutions through innovation pilots, proof of concepts, pre-scale commercialisation and business development activities. The successful candidate demonstrates their sound technical knowledge to oversee the creation and implementation of technical solutions to ensure project outcomes align with business objectives and to define the use case in various new energy scenarios. The role requires the candidate to be a good collaborator with the engagement of multiple functions and business collaborators across the group.

- Responsible for the entire life cycle of solution development.

- Lead the delivery of the integrated solutions for the new energy projects including, but not limited to charging and renewable business, Energy Storage System development and OEM innovative project execution.

- Lead all aspects of the creation and implementation of technical solution within the team, providing guidance and support to achieve project goals.

- Ensure the technical quality of deliverables through testing and reviews to best practices standards.

- Works closely with cross-functional teams to ensure seamless solution integration.

- Elaborate the project timescales, technologies, and project costs (if applicable), identify potential risks, and elaborate strategies to make sure a lean but workable solution is developed with an appropriate and acceptable risk profile.

- Develop standardized specifications and process against developed and demonstrated the centric use cases.

- Lead budget for technical projects, supervising expenses and optimizing resource allocation.

- Product validation and electrification roadmap for market entries and deliver the committed end-to-end solutions to ensure business strategy is met.

- Communicate technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders, fostering understanding and collaboration.

- Support the potential market commercialization of the proven solutions with Solution Deployment team.

- Align with internal code of conduct and what we value.

Our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion:

- Masters’ degree level in engineering, preferably with an MBA.

- Proven experience in delivering the successful projects and innovative solutions in the space of BESS, micro grid, and energy management.

- Comprehensive knowledge on Battery Energy Storage System and its value chain. Strong engineering know-how on demand, design and manufacture of high voltage Li-ion battery, familiar with mechanism, electric-chemical, electrification control, especially BMS (Battery Management System) and EMS (Energy Management System).

- Good communicator and coordinator with the cross-functional teams.

- Solid project management experience, organize and prioritize the workstreams and handle the risks to achieve the maximum value for bp’s benefits.

- Resilient, result-oriented, and strategic-thinking to lead the projects in a complex organization environment.

- Independent, agile, and autonomic.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!



