Production & Operations



Wells Group



The Technical Specialist - Cementing at bp will deliver safe, efficient and reliable cementing designs and strategic solutions to the regions!

The Cementing Technical Specialist reports directly to the Cementing & Fluids Manager.

Works in accordance with the Code of Conduct and BP Values and Behaviors

Maintains Safety as a number one priority and always considers this when performing job accountabilities.

Drives consistency and engineering rigor in cementing designs and operations across the Central and Regional Delivery Teams to deliver safety and improve zonal isolation performance and well reliability.

Supports well operations teams in managing cement job design changes during execute.

Support ConneXus teams in the closure of work items related to regional business requests for technical support.

Provides enhanced oversight of job planning and designs for high risk wells identified by the well classification tool leveraging the RCCs.

Performance manages cementing service suppliers to reduce NPT and elevate service quality and performance. Seeks to drive efficient and cost effective fit-for-purpose supplier solutions.

Is familiar with the short/medium/long term activity set for the businesses supported.

Understands the Discipline’s Annual Delivery Plan and delivers on the elements of that plan that reside within their individual MyPlans.

Supports PSCM with technical expertise during approaches to market.

Provides support during new technology implementation

Supports content owners of BP Practices, Procedures, Guides and Templates related to cementing and zonal isolation, when requested by Discipline Manager.

Supports Learning by providing training instruction and content.

Performs the decision rights assigned to Cementing Technical Specialists within BP Practice Zonal Isolation Practice 100-221.

Understands the requirements and barrier principals within BP Practice Zonal Isolation Practice 100-221 and where applicable apply these requirements and principles to work performed.

Bachelor's in Science. Engineering or Physical Science is preferred or equivalent experience.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits ( https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



