Technical Standards Manager

Job summary

Engineering lead and accountability for all M&C retail standards and specifications. This includes alignment to bp Global and local business needs, implementation according to local legislation and site-specific application and all related document stacks.

Development and execution of these standards and specifications in collaboration with the whole M&C business and in accordance with Global Brand standards and guardrails.

Key Accountabilities:

Work in close association with Global Brand Standards team and obtain updated specifications to ensure that all technical designs produced are within the guardrails of the framework.

Responsible to draft, review, approve all technical designs and ensuring implementation of these designs through the construction teams are in accordance with Global Brand standards and guardrails.

Technical and engineering SPA for new developments with the M&C business including Assets, convenience and sales.

Provide guidance and support to key stakeholders within M&C (retail) on all technical design specifications of the fuel envelope, convenience store layouts, signage, external and internal building, etc.

Interface with the external engineers and experts to ensure consistent application of correct building standards and specifications are incorporated in all designs.

Set up monthly Governance sessions with key stakeholders in M&C, Logistic teams to review, discuss and sign off (including any deviations) designs as mentioned in second point.

Responsible for the dissemination and execution of these standards by all responsible parties this includes sharing, updating and verification.

Develop, maintain and update local website (bpSA Standards SharePoint) to include all designs (M&C and Transport) for all aspects of the businesses within these streams.

Lead the development, implementation and verification of these standards through the design and standards team ensuing alignment to M&C business and bpSA future business objectives.

Education & Experience Required:

Engineering Degree (preferably Mechanical)

5 years’ experience with managerial experience.

A demonstrated skillful application and the ability to work with others to make a real difference, including good interpersonal and presentation skills

A demonstrated skillful application of client relationship management

A demonstrated skillful application and the ability to create innovative solutions to business challenges.

Expert in Institutionalising & Sharing Knowledge

Project Management especially new and pilot projects

Management of Change

Ability to work in a rapidly changing environment and prioritise accordingly.

Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment

Standard development

Value engineering

Fuels System Knowledge

Knowledge of Technical Practices (STPs, ETPs, etc) and Designs

Reading and understanding Drawings (P&IDs, Mechanicals, Electricals, General Arrangements, and Isometrics)

Standards & Legislation

Good knowledge of the Retail business

Understanding of Inherently safer design principles

Grade GResponsible for managing a team to deliver capital and expense projects for BP facilities putting in place the processes and governance to ensure the technical integrity of the projects and assigned work activities are completed across all phases of the project and delivered in accordance with BP, HSSE, and ethical standards and in compliance with all relevant statutory requirements.