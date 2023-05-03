Technical Standards Manager

Engineering lead and accountability for all M&C retail standards and specifications. This includes alignment to bp Global and local business needs, implementation according to local legislation and site-specific application and all related document stacks.
Development and execution of these standards and specifications in collaboration with the whole M&C business and in accordance with Global Brand standards and guardrails.
Key Accountabilities:
Grade GResponsible for managing a team to deliver capital and expense projects for BP facilities putting in place the processes and governance to ensure the technical integrity of the projects and assigned work activities are completed across all phases of the project and delivered in accordance with BP, HSSE, and ethical standards and in compliance with all relevant statutory requirements.