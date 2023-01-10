Job summary

Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero carbon. Our innovation and engineering community will be key to making this a reality. We have a vacancy for a Technical Support Technologist working as a member of the Technology Deployment Team reporting to the Sr. Technical Support Team Leader.



The Applied Sciences team operate a range of state-of-the-art laboratories and research equipment around the globe. Our Wayne, NJ laboratory conducts research, development, deployment, and technical service activities to support bp Castrol automotive and industrial lubricants businesses.



Job Purpose:

The Technology Deployment Technologist provides specialty product and technical support for lubricants, greases and metalworking fluids under the Castrol brand while providing technical expertise, application support and testing services to aid business growth.

Key Accountabilities

Assist deployment of new products by working within Applied Sciences to execute a number of simple projects in support of regional product launches and customer trials.

Provide fluid analysis support on routine samples of existing customers

Perform laboratory-based testing to support customer laboratory service requests and deliver used oil analysis reporting in an efficient manner.

With support from senior technologists or team leader, ensure that product claims are relevant and valid for region.

Support the development of technical communications for training purposes by creating materials in collaboration with marketing and sales organization and deliver technical training to customers and distributors.

Provide technical support to selected blend plants, assist with quality investigations and raw material disruption projects as resources are required.

Capture and communicate standard methodology from local projects and share lessons learned from project delivery.

Develop expertise in lubricant, grease and metalworking fluid development, manufacture, application and troubleshooting.



Essential Criteria & Qualifications

Degree in Chemistry, Engineering, or related technical subject area.

3 – 5 years in a general chemical laboratory environment required with experience in wet chemistry and other fluid analysis techniques ideal

Experience in lubricant development and technology commercialization and deployment is a plus

Demonstrate a collaborative approach to working

Demonstrated good interpersonal and communication skills and experience of working with diverse cultures

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.