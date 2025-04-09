Technical Support Technologist

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Description:

The Technology Deployment Technologist provides specialty product and technical support for lubricants, greases, and metalworking fluids under the Castrol brand while providing technical expertise, application support and testing services to aid business growth.

Key Accountabilities

Assist deployment of new products by working with Applied Sciences to execute several simple projects in support of regional product launches and customer trials.

Perform laboratory-based testing to support customer laboratory service request and deliver used oil analysis reporting in an efficient manner.

With support from senior technologists or team leader, ensure that product claims are relevant and valid for region.

Support the development of technical communications for training to customers and distributors.

Provide technical support to selected blend plants, assist with quality investigations and raw materials disruption projects as resources are required.

Capture and communicate best practice from local projects and share lessons learned from project delivery.

Develop expertise in lubricant, grease, and metalworking fluid development, manufacture, application, and troubleshooting.

Act as point of contact between TD Team and the third-party lab (BV) which is used for routine analysis. Investigate questions or concerns communicated from the third-party lab and communicate issues and requests from the BP team to the third-party lab.

Education: Degree in Chemistry, Engineering, or related technical subject area.

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:

2-3 years of experience in lubricant development and technology commercialization and deployment is a plus.

Demonstrate a collaborative approach to working

Demonstrated good interpersonal and communication skills and experience of working with diverse cultures.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

How much do we pay ? 80- 114K. *Note that the base pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but are not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits SPD.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Laboratory Operations, Laboratory Services, Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.