Technical Training and Ops and Bulk Lead – Central Europe (m/f/d)

The role holder is responsible for the safe, reliable and compliant business operations of bp Aviation's business units in Central Europe. This includes ensuring business processes are in place to mitigate operational risks, continuous improvement of asset reliability and compliance with bp Aviation's LOMS. The role holder is also required to ensure full compliance with policies, standards and procedures that relate to the functional aspects of bp's Operational Management System: HSSE, Engineering, Fuels Quality, Operations, Training, Monitoring & Assurance.
At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.
Aviation's vision is to be our customers' preferred partner for fuels and services. We are on a path to make our business more customer-centric and better performing as well as a key contributor to bp's carbon neutrality goal.
We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.
Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is fully remote
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.