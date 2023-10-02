Technical Training and Ops and Bulk Lead – Central Europe (m/f/d)

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

The role holder is responsible for the safe, reliable and compliant business operations of bp Aviation's business units in Central Europe. This includes ensuring business processes are in place to mitigate operational risks, continuous improvement of asset reliability and compliance with bp Aviation's LOMS. The role holder is also required to ensure full compliance with policies, standards and procedures that relate to the functional aspects of bp's Operational Management System: HSSE, Engineering, Fuels Quality, Operations, Training, Monitoring & Assurance.



Job Description:

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

Aviation's vision is to be our customers' preferred partner for fuels and services. We are on a path to make our business more customer-centric and better performing as well as a key contributor to bp's carbon neutrality goal.



How you can help shape the future:

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented

Supporting operational and practical leadership work, within Operation and HSSE Central Europe (Germany, Benelux, Austria, Switzerland)

Supporting and actively participating in international training and working groups and representing the interests of the European team

Initiating project ideas from insights gained in day-to-day operations

Ensuring compliant, robust and efficient training at more than 80 airports in the DACH region

Risk assessment and analysis of operational activities

Coordinate and conduct internal and external compliance audits

Coordination and leading of external service providers with regard to training

Checking that external employees, service providers and suppliers used

Responsibility for costs and deadlines as well as the achievement of

Identify potential weaknesses and analyze them

Constant focus on safety, compliance, reliability and efficiency

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate

Completed studies in the technical field, preferably with practical experience and training in the engineering field

Good knowledge internal structures and processes, good technical knowledge

Business management knowledge and analytical skills, Knowledge of adult education

Intensive travel activity (>50%)

Good knowledge of German and English

Very good knowledge of Office 365

Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:

Flexible, home-based and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidised meals and more

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidised training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

#lifeatbp

We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.



Travel Requirement

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.