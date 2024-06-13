Technical and Assurance Analyst

This role is not eligible for relocation

Following an internal promotion within the team, we're looking for a Technical & Assurance Analyst to join our Pensions Administration function, working in the high performing technical and assurance team.

As part of this team you will be involved in a wide range of work to support the successful running of the department’s assurance framework and compliance activities, as well as analysing the department’s management information (MI).



We're looking for someone who has a solid understanding of how defined benefit pension schemes operate, with an analytical mindset and the ability to find trends and challenge how things are done.

Key Responsibilities:

Providing technical guidance and support.

Contribute to the success of the department through controls testing, supervising control actions and remedial activities, deep dive reviews and collaborating with the management team.

Analysis of MI to identify trends and possible improvements in member experience, service-delivery, and the operations.

Support the smooth running of case management committee by handling cases and facilitating committee meetings.

Assist the administration team with complex / non-standard administration queries.

Provide technical support on departmental projects.

Build and maintain positive relationships with multiple partners who may have differing opinions.

Key Skills:

Experience working in an in-house or third-party pension administration role.

An understanding of pensions legislation and best-practice guidance covering defined benefit schemes.

Strong organisation skills.

Accuracy and attention to detail.

Strong analytical skills.

Looks for ways for continuous improvement in processes to achieve consistency and efficiencies.

Strong written and verbal communication and influencing skills.



This is a hybrid role. Office days will be based in our HQ in Sunbury-on-Thames 2 days per week. (Office days are Tuesdays & Wednesdays).

