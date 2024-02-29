Technical and Assurance Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis:

Lead the Technical and Assurance Team within the administration department of BP Pension Trustees Limited.

The existing team manager is transitioning to another role within the Fund.

Lead a team of technical experts (three direct reports) who provide:

Technical guidance and support to the administration team;

Compliance and assurance services over the administration team’s operations;

Secretarial support to the dispute resolutions process; technical support on projects and management Information on the department’s activities.

Key Accountabilities:

Manage the team’s , performance and development

Lead relationships with key stakeholders within the department and across the Fund (legal, risk, finance)

Lead on appropriate key projects

Oversee all aspects of the teams work and report on progress against the team’s objectives

As part of the administration management team, contribute to department’s operation and strategy

Manage the transfer panel, the case management committee and the business continuity team.

Key Challenges:

Lead and motivate the team and balance different opinions / points of view

Deliver high quality work to tight deadlines

Maintain strong, positive relationships with multiple stakeholders who may have differing priorities.

Essential Education:

Bachelor degree or business qualifications or equivalent.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Significant experience working in an in-house role for another large pension fund or third-party pension administration organisation

Strong organisational skills

Previous people management experience and a consistent track record of managing multiple and diverse stakeholders

Excellent analytical skills

Strong verbal, written communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to communicate complex issues succinctly to a range of audiences.

Desirable Criteria:

PMI or similar qualifications

Additional Information

Travel Requirement:

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

