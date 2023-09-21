This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Overall Purpose The UK FVC operates in over 300+ company and franchise stores. The Technical and food safety manager is responsible for the technical and food safety strategy throughout the BP / WBC estate. They ensure the business is following all relevant food safety legislation and ensure a culture of food safety is embedded into the business.

Key Accountabilities

• Set the technical & food safety strategy for the UK business ensuring it is aligned with the global strategy where appropriate.

• Work in collaboration with lead developer as a subject matter expert to provide technical product and ingredient knowledge for the food for now (fresh food) range in Wild Bean Café (WBC) stores.

• Ensure all ingredients used in the Food for now programme are chosen in line with BP technical requirements.

• Sign off new suppliers, monitor, and feedback their performance.

• Approve and ensure product specifications are kept up to date. Advise on potential food safety risks in the supply chain.

• Design and deliver a programme of supplier site visits to ensure compliance to BP requirements and research and investigate advances and opportunities for improving performance (e.g., technical integrity, product quality, process controls, cost efficiencies, maintainability).

• In collaboration with product development, marketing, and the central team, assist in the development of sourcing guidelines for the WBC brand.

• Establish and maintain strong relationships with all key stakeholders in the end-to-end supply chain and with those managing processes relating to the HACCP plan or prerequisites programmes (e.g. maintenance, operations, contract managers for pest control, cleaning chemicals etc.).

• Responsible for ensuring the food safety store audit programme is effective in assessing compliance to the relevant local regulations.

• Design and implement a strategy for ensuring a food safety culture in stores and throughout the business.

• Collaborative working with the team for Food/Packaging and Equipment Suppliers.

• Contract management / setting of KPIs from a technical perspective of any outsourced food safety/ technical related functions if required.

Values & Behaviours

Safety – Follow the requirements specified in OMS and contribute to the delivery of safe, compliant, and reliable operations.

Respect – Build strong relationships based on trust and honest discussion.

Excellence – Pursue systematic management through standardisation, clarification and the elimination of defects.

Courage – Always aim to do the right thing based on BP’s rules and standards and respond to challenges with resilience and reason.

One Team – Enable others to trust me by delivering on my accountabilities and standing by decisions when they are made.

Technical / Job Competencies

• Able to manage entire quality management system internally and alongside external suppliers.

• Contributes to the selection, development, and quality of the Wild Bean Café Food offer.

• Good understanding of HACCP, food safety, and FHRS.

• Good understanding and experience of food manufacturing operations.

• Reasonable understanding of commerce in retail and the food industry.

• Ability to collate and interpret data/trending information on product performance relating to quality, complaints, microbiological factors.

• Ability to identify areas within the technical remit for continuous improvement initiatives.

• Attention to detail.

• Effective team working.

Key Relationships

BP: UK Food Service Manager / UK Technical Manager/ European Food Safety Manager / UK Operations Management / Implementation Manager / Assistant Category Buyer / UK Assurance Team / UK Food Development Manager / HSSE

Suppliers: Quality & Technical Management / Operations Management / Business Account Controller / Production Manager, Technical Administrators / Process Technologist / and other Supplier Roles

Reporting directly within BP to the UK Technical Manager; and within Supplier to Convenience Commercial Director.

Knowledge & Experience

• Educated to degree level in Food Science, or a similar subject/level.

• You will have extensive experience within the food industry, either within factories, food service, or in retail within a technical function.

• Experience in operational Food Safety with a good understanding of the Food Hygiene Rating Scheme.

• You will be a detailed, focussed individual with an eagerness to learn and to develop your career within the ever-evolving food retail environment.

• You will be looking to join a company where you can develop, implement, and maintain the standards expected, complying with the underlying processes and procedures set in place.

• To be considered for this role you will be able to demonstrate the ability to undertake and lead projects; be an excellent communicator and will have a strong eye for detail as a focused individual, whilst prioritising your tasks to contribute to the wider business objectives.

• People management experience.

Qualifications & Certifications

• Educated to degree level in Food Science, or a similar subject/level.

• HACCP level 4.

• Food Safety level 3.

• Accredited auditing qualification/ demonstrable experience.

• Member of the IFST.

Other

This role is office based 3-4 days a week with a need to travel regularly to BP Stores and Supplier sites.

Ownership of a car is essential for this role.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Continuous improvement, Continuous Learning, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Knowledge Sharing, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Offer execution and growth, Operational Excellence {+ 11 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.