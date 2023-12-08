Technical and Project Services Manager - Middle East and Africa

This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Project Management Group



Air bp’s vision is to be the “Fuel and Services Partner of Choice” for their customers. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition.“Monetizing Technical and Project Capabilities” is a key component of the Air bp Strategy.Towards this, Air bp will leverage strong technical capabilities developed over 90 years of experience in all aspects of Aviation Fuel Operations and Projects and now resident in the Air bp Global as well as Middle East Technical and Operations teams.This role will be responsible for delivery of in-scope Technical and Project Services assigned by Air bp for delivery through the ME Asset team, primarily for customers in the Middle East and Africa.The incumbent will engage with identified customers to identify opportunities, articulate customer needs and scope out and agree on services to be delivered.Thy will interface with relevant Air bp resources and SMEs to execute a fit-for-purpose delivery plan.



Support delivery of “Monetizing Tech-Ops” pillar of Air bp Middle East and Africa Strategy.

Primary Delivery Contact for Technical and Project Services Customers

Develop project and engineering services offers to generate new income sources.

Key offers are associated with project services through: CVP process with particular focus on design, project construction management, end to end assurance and commissioning. The key source of value for customers is reducing risk through rigorous management of project to operations interface. Engineering integrity associated with due diligence site reviews and assessments and recommendations for upgrades to existing customer facilities. Provision of engineering documentation and standards to support above. Carbon neutral fuel facilities with a focus on applying and using technologies which reduce carbon emissions. Digital Solutions

Deliver identified service components of the offer on site to improve customer relationship.

As required, enlist relevant Air bp SME and/or regional functional tech-ops resources and consultants to guide and support the delivery of agreed services.

Establish and maintain a prospect pipeline to retain and upsell existing accounts while targeting new customers.

Strategically support and account manage key new high-profile customers in the region.

Scope, develop and organize regional workshops to delivery popular customer demand and add appeal to the Middle East TSA delivery (eg Maintenance Training Workshop…..)

Conducting annual customer reviews and looking for efficient and effective ways of delivering differentiated services as well as identifying areas for improvement in already committed services.

Report to Air bp Asset Management on TSA performance KPI’s at agreed frequencies.

To be successful in the role the candidate must have : Engineering degree Good commercial and project management knowledge and experience Good knowledge of Aviation Fuel handling operations and related construction projects Strategic thinking to innovate and generate opportunities to Monetize Air bp’s Tech-Ops competence. Good negotiating, influencing and interpersonal skills to build strong relationships and navigate these to reach win-win outcomes.



10+ years Commercial and Operations experience, e.g. airports, terminals, etc.

Experience in establishing and maintaining a culture of high HSSE standards.

Experience in valuing diversity and establishing inclusive approach to leadership

Demonstrated experience in: recognising and negotiating new business opportunities; understanding economic models; integrating technical and business issues; managing the assurance process.



Good commercial and general business management skills

Good team working and proven leadership skills.

Good relationship, interpersonal, communication and organization skills.

Ability to motivate and engage all levels of the organization with credibility

Strong problem-solving skills.

Proven strategic thinking capability ability to translate plans to effective delivery

Sound judgment in a complex and commercially sensitive business environment

Ability to streamline and simplify work processes and foresee issues quick resolution.

Ability to develop and maintain relationships with a broad range of customers and stakeholders.

Inspection and maintenance management

Process safety

Risk assessment and management

Safety and risk

Project Management

Commercial acumen



Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Airport Operations, Airport Operations, Aviation, Aviation Fuel Management, Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management {+ 2 more}



