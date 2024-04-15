Job summary

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. To help us achieve this we are transforming our convenience locations into a customer focused retail business. We will achieve success by listening and acting in the best interests of our customers. ‘Who we are’ defines what we stand for at bp. It builds on our best qualities and those things that are most important to us – our commitment to safety, to speaking up if something doesn’t seem right, compliance, care for others and working together as one integrated bp team – while putting an even greater focus on how we can take bp to the next level.

We’re looking for a Technical and Systems Senior Advisor responsible for overseeing the CMMS, overseeing its developments, API, and other programming needs, as well as overseeing the daily operations of the contract with the platform provider. The role entails administration and upkeep on the system and content, including responsibility for managing site on and offs, PPM schedules, asset data, user profiles, supplier set up and training, and integration with SAP, failed invoice fault finding and clearing.

You will also be responsible for Underground Petroleum Storage Systems (UPSS) investigations and the administration and upkeep of the associated remote monitoring platform, including 5 whys and contract representative, as well as SIRA, Wetstock Live and ATG monitoring, integration and connectivity. Compliance to AU/NZ Standards, and or bp Standards across all necessary PPMs. Oversight and insight from team audits conducted in the field and via desktop.

What you can expect in the role:

Safety Leadership and promotion of safe behaviours in line with bp’s safety leadership principles, driving a positive safety culture across the team and wider business.

Using and maintaining Computerised Maintenance Management System (CMMS) including improvements and asset register.

Managing contracted and sub-contracted service providers.

Contractor Management OMS 2.5

Delivering services within allocated operating budgets.

Continuous Improvement – optimise maintenance ways of working.

SIRA and Alarms Monitoring Procedures and UPSS Investigation Adherence.

Maintenance Operations Manual and compliance of IRIS actions.

Compliance of PPMs (Planned Preventative Maintenance) schedules, inspections.

Regular review and insight from team HSE audits.

What we would like to see you bring to the team:

Tertiary qualification in a relevant technical / numerate discipline (Engineering, Quantity Surveying) or equivalent trades / industry experience.

Equivalent experience in industry 5 years minimum

Excellent communication and stakeholder engagement skills

Demonstrated Coding/Programming knowledge- desirable.

Decision-making in a dynamic, fast-paced retail fuels or convenience operations

Application of the Australian Standards, Dangerous Goods Code and Hazard and Risk identification and control capability

Using and maintaining Computerised Maintenance Management System (CMMS)

Prior experience working in a complex, matrix organisation.

Why join us?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



