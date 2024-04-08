Job summary

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



We are looking for people who enjoy working at-pace, embrace challenges, and have a passion for building and leading highly capable, cross-functional teams.

As a Technical Programme Enablement Manager for Digital Foundations programmes, you will be both a practitioner and a leader, joining a group that provides bp with planning, execution, and tracking capabilities that are key to the successful delivery of high-value digital programmes.

You will bring transferable skills that allow you to support immediate business demand in one area, while also being given the opportunity to grow your knowledge and capabilities over time through exposure to different projects across our businesses. You will be expected to demonstrate a high-level understanding of enterprise systems and technologies that span a diverse technology landscape. As a first level leader you will also be key to the development and growth of more junior team members.

We embrace a culture of change and agility and expect our teams to continuously evolve and adapt to our changing world. We value great teammates, who can transcend organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and make those around them better. We actively seek out those who consider the perspective of others, while understanding and respecting cultural differences.

This role integrates traditional project and programme management, agile delivery, and product management to establish a framework and direction for Digital Foundations projects and programmes. Its focus is on preparing for TPM delivery deployment and improving the value the organization can derive from results-driven planning and execution of project and programme delivery best practices. Some of the key accountabilities include:

Developing and implementing project performance practices such as process improvements, risk mitigation and resource optimization, to ensure projects are delivered on time, to budget and to the required quality standards

Analysing data across projects and portfolios to identify trends, risks and areas for improvement that can be applied at a well-rounded level

Develop and maintain project and portfolio progress metrics and dashboards that provide accurate project performance information and can be used as template for future use

Providing guidance to the project community in optimizing structure, approach, and tools across all phases of a project delivery

Ensuring ongoing compliance of projects with organizational standards and policies, coordinating across key teams (e.g. digital security, procurement, legal, finance) where required

Championing the adoption of technical programme management standards, practices and expected behaviors across the TPM discipline

Essential Experience:

Proven experience in project performance, Programme Management Office (PMO), or delivery management roles.

Strong communications skills and the ability to operate in a complex, enterprise-scale environment

Experience with both Agile and other project delivery methodologies with deep expertise in at least one methodology

Experience managing all core components of project delivery (scope, activities, risks, financials, benefits, stakeholders, reporting)

Extensive experience of working across business functions to adopt and improve internal organizational performance management solutions, and driving efficient delivery of best outcomes for the project and organization

Ability to identify, develop, implement and track metrics, measurements and OKRs/KPIs for use in understanding performance against targets, industry peers, competitors and objectives

Understanding of software development, system implementation, and project and product lifecycles, including their associated opportunities and limitations

Ability to simplify complex processes and create innovative solutions

Essential Education:

Bachelor’s or Master's Degree CS, CE, EE or equivalent experience

PMP or Agile certification preferred. Equivalent experience also considered

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



