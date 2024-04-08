Entity:Innovation & Engineering
We are looking for people who enjoy working at-pace, embrace challenges, and have a passion for building and leading highly capable, cross-functional teams.
As a Technical Programme Enablement Manager for Digital Foundations programmes, you will be both a practitioner and a leader, joining a group that provides bp with planning, execution, and tracking capabilities that are key to the successful delivery of high-value digital programmes.
You will bring transferable skills that allow you to support immediate business demand in one area, while also being given the opportunity to grow your knowledge and capabilities over time through exposure to different projects across our businesses. You will be expected to demonstrate a high-level understanding of enterprise systems and technologies that span a diverse technology landscape. As a first level leader you will also be key to the development and growth of more junior team members.
We embrace a culture of change and agility and expect our teams to continuously evolve and adapt to our changing world. We value great teammates, who can transcend organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and make those around them better. We actively seek out those who consider the perspective of others, while understanding and respecting cultural differences.
This role integrates traditional project and programme management, agile delivery, and product management to establish a framework and direction for Digital Foundations projects and programmes. Its focus is on preparing for TPM delivery deployment and improving the value the organization can derive from results-driven planning and execution of project and programme delivery best practices. Some of the key accountabilities include:
Why join our team?
At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.
Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
