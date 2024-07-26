Technical project manager - Digital Trading Analytics

Job summary

We are looking for people who enjoy working at-pace, love embracing challenges, and have a passion for building and leading highly capable, cross-functional teams.

As a Technical Project Manager, you will be both a practitioner and a leader, joining a group that provides bp with planning, execution, and tracking capabilities that are key to the successful delivery of high-value digital projects.

Our Technical Project Managers are deployed to work in different areas of our business. We partner with product management teams and software engineering squads to define objectives and key results, align delivery outcomes with overall product vision and strategy, and measure key performance indicators against delivery.

You will bring transferable skills that allow you to support immediate business demand in one area, while also being given the opportunity to grow your knowledge and capabilities over time through exposure to different projects across our businesses. You will be expected to demonstrate an understanding of enterprise systems and technologies that span a diverse technology landscape that operate on a global scale.

We embrace a culture of change and agility and expect our teams to continuously evolve and adapt to our changing world. We value great teammates, who can transcend organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and make those around them better. We actively seek out those who consider the perspective of others, while understanding and respecting cultural differences.

We are looking for a Technical Project Manager to initially lead delivery across the Gas Power Trading Americas (GPTA) workstream within the digital Trading Analytics (dTA) portfolio. You will bring project management skills, hands on scrum master experience as well as exposure to IT department management. The role will report to the Analytics Principal Product Manager within the Technology function.

You will be responsible for delivery and operational improvement and project workstreams delivered by new and existing DevOps teams within the dTA department. The role will also oversee support transition for the suite of products and platforms delivered. Specific responsibilities include:

Project/Product Management:

Delivery of project and product workstreams to time, budget and quality. Current examples include:

Alignment of agile delivery standards (automation of deploy, test, CI/CD, code review and release management standards) as the department adopts a platforms and products strategy.

Delivery of new products and improvements to existing within our Gas Power Trading Americas group.

Embedding these new and current products into our existing capabilities and technical practices.

Working with the DevOps teams to perform scrum master activities and the business analyst to define requirements, processes and solutions that the team will implement.

Project management of workstreams: budget management, status reporting, governance and stakeholder management, risks and issues management.

Facilitation of design workshops, stakeholder engagement sessions.

Oversight of quality process and plans within workstream ensuring engineering consistency and repeatability.

Our key bp customer is Trading Analytics & Insights:

Trading Analytics & Insight (TA&I) organization comprises Trading Analysts, Quantitative Analytics, Data Strategists and Core Strategists. Linked by the common themes of data, markets and product expertise, numerical algorithms and technology, the team seeks to add value to the business by providing new models, tradable insights and agile technology solutions that empower the commercial teams.

This role combines knowledge from traditional project management, agile delivery, and product management with a focus in bespoke web application development and utilization of off the shelf products where applicable. Some of the key accountabilities for this role include...

End-to-end project delivery for Gas Power Trading Americas focused digital products, project governance, planning, execution, benefits realization and tracking for scope, financials, and schedule.

Application of compliance and risk management, coordinating across key teams (e.g. digital security, procurement, legal, etc.) and accounting for global regulatory requirements.

Transparent communications between the project and its stakeholders up to the executive level.

Championing the adoption of Technical Project and Programme Manager standards and practices and expected behaviors across the Technical Programme Manager subject area

Essential Education

Bachelor’s or Master's Degree CS, CE, EE or equivalent experience

PgMP, PMP, or Agile certification preferred. Equivalent experience also considered



Essential Experience:

Proven experience in Project Management or Technical Delivery Management roles

Experience with both Agile and Waterfall methodologies and deep expertise in at least one methodology

Strong communications skills and the ability to operate in a complex, enterprise-scale environment

Extensive knowledge of software development, system implementation, and product lifecycles

Ability to take an integrated view of concurrent projects that cross team and domain boundaries and simplify delivery by actively identifying patterns that improve efficiency and promote reuse of existing solutions

Partner with managers of design and engineering teams to ensure focus on fit-for-purpose solutions, and drive efficient delivery of right outcomes for the customer and organization

Ability to convey detailed technical knowledge by speaking to engineering teams in their own language

Capable of holding an engineering team to a high standard and reviewing design decisions, recognizing when a design or solution requires additional technical guidance

Understands system architectures and can effectively manage changes across multiple products and projects to ensure that the integrity of upstream or downstream dependencies is maintained.

Knowledge and experience of assessing testing practices, use of testing tools and techniques

Hands on experience of running Devops teams in scrum (or Kanban) process

Use of Azure Devops (or Jira) to manage delivery: Epics, Product Backlog Items, Stories

Exposure to Devops delivery principles and tooling: automation, CI/CD

Experience of custom software delivery, platform delivery, operation team management

Experience of change delivery within business functions and IT

Experience of AWS / Azure Cloud management including but not limited to Cost management, Performance and Capacity Control, Risk Management, and Service Level reporting.

Experience of project delivery in and Oil, Gas, Power commodities trading environment

Experience of Price and Fundamental data acquisition and management

Experience of data and analytics platforms and management practices

Experience of Cloud Migrations from legacy systems and services.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Travel Requirement:

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.