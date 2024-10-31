Technician Apprentice (Offshore and Onshore Roles in 2025)

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Company Summary

Join bp, you can help drive the transformation of bp’s business towards an integrated energy company. The company delivers heat, light and mobility products and services to customers around the world. bp plans to do so increasingly in ways that it believes will help drive the transition to a lower carbon future.

Our Gulf of Mexico (GoM) business – with five deepwater production offshore platforms in the region – is a crucial source of US energy. With operations in Texas and Louisiana, our US onshore business – bpx energy – has become both a premier oil and gas producer and a leader in reducing methane emissions.

bp/bpx Apprenticeship Program

Choose an apprenticeship at bp and you will receive premier training and work alongside highly qualified and experienced technicians, using the latest equipment and technology.

· Phase 1: technical education – a two-year associate degree in Process Technology, Petroleum Technology, or Instrumentation. This phase gives the opportunity to build familiarity with bp operations.

· Phase 2: onboarding and immersion – a 2 to 12-week introduction to bp, safety training and initial technical training with assessments.

· Phase 3: on-the-job training – 3 to 12-month job training rotations and mentoring by experienced technicians, with assessments to determine job placement readiness.

You’ll receive all the support and resources you need to become a qualified technician in an environment where you’ll feel safe, cared for and welcome. bp also offers competitive rewards and benefits, so you can live well and plan for the future.

Technician Apprentice Job Description

We are seeking a highly motivated, adaptable, mechanically inclined individual with a growth mindset who enjoys a dynamic, hands on, field-based work environment. The successful candidate will have a strong desire to enter the energy Oil and Gas Industry and be assigned a three-to-12-month rotation in the one of our premier business units. Your technician rotation will be determined by bp in one of the following roles stated below.

Instrument Technician (I&E)

Electrical Technician (I&E)

Plant Technician

Maintenance Technician

Production Technician

Work Shifts and Schedules:

bp offshore Gulf of Mexico: Rotational Position 14-Days On & 14-Days Off

bpx onshore schedule *Upon graduation of Apprenticeship Program at bpx energy more Rotational Positions available: 14-Days On & 14-Days Off, 8 days on & 6 days off, and M-F schedules available



Key Responsibilities and Behaviors:

With direction provided by bp technicians learn to deliver safe, compliant, reliable operations ensuring that BP HSE and Operating Discipline expectations are met using high order skills such as trouble shooting, analysis, problem solving critical thinking and reasoning ability.

Perform preventative maintenance as driven by the work management systems and provide quality detail and feedback to work completed and discovered. (Maybe something like, follow work management processes to perform preventative maintenance, monitor equipment providing quality detail and feedback to ensure operations stay within parameters.

Optimize plant, asset or equipment performance; and where options for plant optimization exist, ensure they are raised with more senior technicians or site leadership.

Adaptable to changes in the work environment, handling challenging demands, and looking after frequent changes, delays or unexpected events

Safe and efficient execution of operating tasks. (Operations routines, SOPs, basics care etc.) and Ensure compliance with bp regulatory requirements.

Analytical prowess to leverage data and available resources to resolve key issues that arise every single day in the field.

Maintain an awareness of the site major risks and ongoing operational risks and informs site leadership of any emergent risks.

Actively participate as a team member to continuously improve processes and build interdependent team culture.

High level of aptitude and interest in new technologies to further optimize facility reliability.

Clear and effective communicator, exhibits ability to learn and adapt quickly

Extraordinary listening and social skills along with upbeat, naturally inquisitive, and confidence-instilling approach

Critical Role Demands:

•POSTURAL DEMANDS: Employee must have the ability to move the extremities and spine through a functional range of motion that will permit work to be safely performed from ground/floor level to full overhead level. Working in awkward postures to include flexing and twisting of the body, stooping, kneeling and squatting while reaching is required for this job.

•DEXTERITY DEMANDS: Employee must have good finger dexterity and, hand-eye coordination. Must be able to safely use one and two hands throughout the work period when handling materials and using tools for maintenance and repairs.

Desirable Criteria & Qualifications:

Ideal candidates will have obtained a degree with an accredited Process Technology or Instrumentation Program, have a relevant associate degree, or have extensive experience with maintenance and operations in automation, instrumentation, and electrical systems.

Cumulative GPA Minimum Requirement must be a 2.5 from Process Technology or Instrumentation Program

The candidate must bring a passion to change the status quo in energy Operations by using computer skillsets to view data to improve production.

Validated problem-solving ability used in similar settings with impactful results to the business.

Graduation date of May 2025 (two-year associate degree in Process Technology, Petroleum Technology, or Instrumentation)

All coursework must be completed by May 2025

***This is a sourcing requisition, and we do not expect to begin the recruitment process until Q1 2025 with expected start date during the summer 2025 timeframe.

Salary:

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $60,000 - $95,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

