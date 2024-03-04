Entity:Production & Operations
Join BP, you can help drive the transformation of bp’s business towards an integrated energy company. The company delivers heat, light and mobility products and services to customers around the world. bp plans to do so increasingly in ways that it believes will help drive the transition to a lower carbon future.
Our Gulf of Mexico (GoM) business – with five deepwater production offshore platforms in the region – is a crucial source of US energy. With operations in Texas and Louisiana, our US onshore business – bpx energy – has become both a premier oil and gas producer and a leader in reducing methane emissions.
bp/bpx Apprenticeship Program
Choose an apprenticeship at bp and you will receive premier training and work alongside highly qualified and experienced technicians, using the latest equipment and technology.
· Phase 1: technical education – a two-year associate degree in Process Technology, Petroleum Technology, or Instrumentation. This phase gives the opportunity to build familiarity with bp operations.
· Phase 2: onboarding and immersion – a 2 to 12-week introduction to bp, safety training and initial technical training with assessments.
· Phase 3: on-the-job training – 3 to 12-month job training rotations and mentoring by experienced technicians, with assessments to determine job placement readiness.
You’ll receive all the support and resources you need to become a qualified technician in an environment where you’ll feel safe, cared for and welcome. bp also offers competitive rewards and benefits, so you can live well and plan for the future.
Technician Apprentice Job Description
We are seeking a highly motivated, adaptable, mechanically inclined individual with a growth mindset who enjoys a dynamic, hands on, field-based work environment. The successful candidate will have a strong desire to enter the energy Oil and Gas Industry and be assigned a three-to-12-month rotation in the one of our premier business units. Your technician rotation will be determined by bp in one of the following roles stated below.
We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $60,000-85,0000
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is not available for remote working
