Production & Operations



Operations Group



Verantwortlich für die technische und administrative Unterstützung von geologischem, geophysikalischem, petrotchemischem, Raffinerie- oder Landpersonal. Auch verantwortlich für Laden/Eingabe, Prüfen, Bearbeitung, Analyse und Meldung von Daten im Zusammenhang mit Bohrberichten des Bohrlochs, seismischen Aktivitäten oder Raffinerieaktivitäten.



Job Description:

Technician Asset Team (m/f/d)

Wer wir sind:

Bei bp haben wir nur eins im Kopf: die Energie von morgen.

Wir wollen Energie neu denken, damit wir bis spätestens 2050 die Netto Null erreichen. Wir setzen dabei auf die Kompetenz und Leidenschaft unserer rund 66.000 Mitarbeiter:innen weltweit, davon ca. 4.000 in Deutschland. Sie sichern jeden Tag mit den Produkten und Dienstleistungen unserer Marken bp, Aral und Castrol die Energie und Mobilität für Millionen Menschen – heute und in Zukunft.

Wie Sie die Zukunft mitgestalten können:

Ihr neues Aufgabenumfeld – sicher, anspruchsvoll und zukunftsorientiert:

Sicherstellung des ordnungsgemäßen Betriebes von EMSR Einrichtungen durch Durchführung, Planung und Koordination von Instandhaltungstätigkeiten, Wartungsarbeiten und Prüfarbeiten

Erstfehleranalyse und Einleitung von Maßnahmen zur Störungsbeseitigung

Durchführen der Instandhaltungsplanung

Fachliche Untersuchungen (5WHY/RCA)

Teilnahme an Rufbereitschaft und TAR

Ansprechpartner und Entscheider zu MSR-spezifischen, fachlichen Themen des Tagesgeschäftes für Asset

Ausstellen von Arbeits-Freigaben

Ihr Qualifikationsprofil – fundiert und aus Leidenschaft

Formalausbildung Elektrofachkraft – Techniker / Meister

Mehrjährige Erfahrung im Anlagenbereich

Profunde Kenntnisse mit EMSR Einrichtungen

Zuverlässigkeit und Genauigkeit

Sehr gute Deutsch- und gute Englischkenntnisse

Work-Life Balance und was sonst noch für uns spricht:

Flexibles und familienfreundliches Arbeiten u.a. Gesundheitsprogramme sowie mindestens 30 Tage Urlaub

Sehr gute Grundvergütung plus Bonuszahlung, Teilnahme am Aktienprogramm, Elternzuschuss per Einmalzahlung, Sonderboni für besondere Leistungen, attraktive betriebliche Altersvorsorge, regelmäßige Gehaltszyklen, Gruppenunfallversicherung, Umzugsbeihilfe in besonderen Fällen, JobRad, subventionierte Mahlzeiten, u.v.m.

Karriere- und Entwicklungsmöglichkeiten sowie umfangreiche interne und externe bezuschusste Weiterbildungsangebote

Strukturierte Onboarding-Programme und Buddy-Unterstützung

Matching Fund; bp verdoppelt die von Mitarbeitenden privat getätigten Spenden an gemeinnützige Organisationen und honoriert ehrenamtlichen Zeiteinsatz

Mitarbeitende können ihren persönlichen CO2-Fußabdruck kompensieren, bp verdoppelt diesen Betrag

#lifeatbp

Wir engagieren uns für Gleichstellung, Diversität sowie die Vereinbarkeit von Beruf und Familie. Menschen mit einer Schwerbehinderung werden bei entsprechender Eignung vorrangig eingestellt.



Skills:

