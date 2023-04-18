Technician, Blending

Job summary

The Blending Technician in the Product Development team will be responsible for large scale blending of oils as advised by the Blending Supervisor and Blending Team Leader. The role supports the product development teams on site, across engine oil, thermal fluids and motorsport. The Blending facility blends from 20kg to 560kg of product to be sent around the world for testing. This role is task based with extensive manual work and use of lifting equipment including forklifts.

We are looking for a self-motivated individual with strong teamwork skills to join the blending team of 8 other members. The demand of the role can be very dynamic, shifting on a daily basis so being able to work across changing priorities is key. Experience of working in a small manufacturing process would be advantageous. The role is operational with some high-risk activities such as handling large drums and use of forklifts, as such the approach to safety for the role holder is critical. Accurate record keeping and attention to detail are vital to maintaining the high levels.

The role is based on our Pangbourne Technology Centre campus, which is the Global Technology Centre for Castrol and bp fuels technology. The site houses extensive laboratory facilities including Thermal fluid testing and Analytical laboratories and is currently undergoing a £50m investment on site infrastructure and buildings.

Day-to-day activities: Gathering raw materials from on and off-site storage, accurate measurement of raw materials into blend containers, closely following blend instructions and procedures, decanting finished blends ensuring using correct sample containers and labels, data entry and status update of blends into operational management systems.

Managing storage areas on site with other members of the team

Working with technologists to ask and answer queries about blends.

Accurate record keeping and attention to detail are vital to maintaining the high levels of quality control.

Indoor and outdoor working

Manual handling frequently required.

Working safely and in a high product quality regime

Desired to have forklift truck license (training can be provided)

Conduct large scale blending for all Lubricant Technologists and provide regular feedback on progress.

Perform general Blend shop duties including general housekeeping.

Undertake equipment calibration and maintenance responsibilities.

Coordinates QC tests for incoming samples (additives and tech support samples)

Conducts general inventory management and reports requirements to the Blending supervisor and the Blending Team Leader

Report and follow up any safety or quality near misses.

What do we want to see from you!

GSCE or equivalents in Science and Mathematics or related subject area.

Laboratory operations experience

Demonstrate a collaborative and agile approach to working.

Demonstrate a strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Demonstrate strong team working skills.

Strong organisational skills

Competent in IT skills (Teams, Excel)

Demonstrate strong operational safety and quality knowledge.

