Are you ready to join a team that's driving the future of lubricants & beyond and setting new industry standards?

We're seeking talented experts who share our passion for innovation and perfection.

Castrol is a global leader in lubricants and part of the bp Group, one of the world’s largest energy companies. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company, leading in the Automotive, Industrial, and Marine lubricant sectors. With iconic brands, relentless innovation, strong customer relationships, and a team of highly motivated employees, we have maintained our market leadership in India for over a century. Our robust manufacturing and distribution network in India helps us reach consumers through more than 135,000 outlets.

At Castrol, success knows no bounds. We offer a fast-paced learning environment where you can develop your career, whether in specialized functions or on a general management track. Castrol India has a proud legacy of nurturing top talent for leadership roles, both locally and globally.

We are currently looking for Technician Trainee based at Paharpur and details mentioned:

Let me tell you about the role:

To draw base oils and additives from storage tanks to blenders accurately as per advice given by production manager, Transfer and Loading of FG, Unloading of BO & Bulk Additives.

Ensuring smooth running of JDE Operations and Digitized Operations.

Smooth running of Filling lines.

Changeovers

Troubleshooting

What you will deliver

Small Pack Filling Line:

Operational & Control Aspects for Container Feeding & Label Application:

To take over the filling instruction from the Production Executive

To cut open the polythene bags of containers and to feed the containers onto the Unscrambler.

Should match the type of the containers as is written in the filling instruction

Should place proper Labels as instructed in Filling Instruction in the label applicator machine.

Should be responsible for removing old containers and labels from Unscrambler and Label Applicator and placing of new containers and labels before start of Filling batch

Should be responsible for replacing label rolls once old roll is complete.

Responsible for ensuring smooth application of label rolls.

Operational & Control Aspects for Filling & Capping Machine Activities

To take over the filling instruction from the Production Executive

Open the relevant valves from the HMI Panel after checking the Filling Instruction

If the same grade is continued the next day, then the filling is continued as per SOP

Changing of Nozzles and adjustment of height as per pack size during Changeovers as mentioned in SOP

To operate machine as per Work Instruction

To provide samples to QC as per SOP and Work Instruction

Responsible for any Breakdown related activities. (Inform Engineering Dept for help if required)

To check whether the relevant oil is available in the Holding Tank as per the Filling Instruction

Supervising the Flushing Related Activities as mentioned in the SOP

Before starting of production, it is checked whether machine is running properly or not.

Before Lunch and end of day, the Day tank is emptied out and the machine is shutdown as per SOP.

During changeovers the earlier caps running in the machine has to be removed from the Hopper and put in the relevant box after checking.

To pour the caps in the hopper from the cartons carrying the caps

Capping Machine is adjusted as per container height during changeover

Responsible for any Breakdown related activities. (Inform Engineering Dept for help if required)

To check the filling instruction and arrange for the relevant caps (Promo/Non-Promo) as per SOP

To check the proper functioning of the Induction Machine and adjusting height during pack Changeover as per container height

Before starting of production, to check whether machine is running properly or not.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Education:

Significant Work Experience in Plant

Sufficient digital capabilities

Knowledge of JDE Operations

Knowledge of Filling Lines

Knowledge of Production processes

Language

Knowledge of Hindi, Bengali and English

