Technieker in dagploeg

Castrol Gent zoekt een Technieker voor een contract van onbepaalde duur in dagdienst om de Technische dienst in Gent te versterken.

Wij zoeken een medewerker:

die verantwoordelijk is voor het dagelijkse onderhoud en de technische ondersteuning van 1 afvullijn.

die technische storingen en pannes van die lijn snel en efficiënt oplost;

die instaat voor het uitvoeren van preventief onderhoud;

die initiatief neemt om werkorders van A tot Z uit te voeren;

die een bijzondere aandacht heeft voor veiligheid, respect, verantwoordelijkheid en orde en netheid.

die instaat voor een goed beheer van het onderdelen magazijn.

Wie ben jij?

Heb je een diploma TSO of bachelor bij voorkeur elektromechanica.

Heb je reeds onderhoudservaring in een industriële omgeving?

Heb je kennis van software voor technische ondersteuning? (Ultimo is een extra troef)

Ben je bereid om in dagploeg te werken in een Line Centric Organisation. (LCO)

Ben je flexibel om in ploeg te werken ter vervanging van collega’s.

Ben je als allround technieker een teamspeler die ook zelfstandig kan werken?



