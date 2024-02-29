This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

At BP, we are playing to win

Join us in creating, growing, and delivering innovation at pace, enabling us to thrive while transitioning to a net zero ‎world. All without compromising our operational risk management. Innovation & engineering (I&E) is the convergence of our science, engineering, and digital capabilities – home to over 3,000 technical and professional specialists.

As a Techno functional Developer with a deep level of application and trading expertise, you will work within bp’s Gas and Power Trading division on our core trading and risk management platform, and bring knowledge of commodity trading and ERTM systems to run these activities.

In this role you will be;

Evolving multi-disciplinary teams which may include Software Engineers, Enterprise Technology Engineers, Designers, DevOps, and Product owners to deliver value through the application of specialist skills

Partnering with vendors and partners to provide market solutions to optimize the usage and value which can be delivered from the appropriate technology platform

Ensure operational integrity of what you build, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy.

Implementing a test regime to ensure solution quality across the delivery

Defining and documenting standard run books and operating procedures

Configuring the trading system to support Power, CO2, GO and Nat Gas Portfolios - Physical Trading and Financial trading

Working with solution architecture to ensure an end-to-end application landscape which meets business requirements

Working with business analysts and traders to elaborate requirements, design and implement efficient application solutions

Working with a hybrid team of delivery resources (internal & external); utilising scrum methodology where relevant

What You will Bring

2+yrs of experience in implementing and extending features on ETRM platforms

Experience in Deal lifecycle, Confirmations, Settlement invoicing and scheduling

Familiarity in both the business application of these technologies and the broad concepts behind Agile technology delivery and DevOps.

Experience working across all areas of the trading floor of Front/Mid/Back office

Application process:

We encourage candidates of all backgrounds and experience to apply. Please submit your resume and cover letter explaining your interest for the role.

If you’d like to understand more about working at BP and the exciting work we do in I&E, please have a read through Innovation & engineering | What we do | Home (bp.com)



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

