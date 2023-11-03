Technologist, Analytical

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Summary:

Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero carbon. Our innovation and engineering community will be key in making this a reality.We have a vacancy within this community for a Technologist in the Analytical Core Test team that performs high throughput, high quality analysis to support partners and the wider bp business. In this role you will provide technical and practical analytical support primarily to our blend plants and also our research, product development, product deployment and motorsport teams.You will also have responsibility for coordinating our departmental proficiency test programmes that are key to ensuring delivery of high-quality data and participating in quality audits. This is an operational role in a team of technical specialists and the role holder will be expected to provide analytical test support to the team.



Job Description:

Deliver safe and reliable operations through commitment to bp’s HSSE standards, values and behaviours.

To work closely with global blend plants to deliver analytical testing support that includes reviewing data to resolve when blends are out of specification, performing root cause analysis, and identifying trends that require attention before release.

Responsible for coordinating the department’s participation in proficiency testing programmes and to lead quality investigations when results fail.

Support other analytical testing performed by the team including running samples, calibration, maintenance, and troubleshooting of equipment.

Support the Team Lead to ensure all laboratory documentation and equipment is aligned with the Laboratory Quality Management System and auditing bodies.

Internal customer liaison and delivery of test results and interpretations in a timely and efficient manner

Identify and implement opportunities for efficiency/effectiveness improvements in your area of responsibility

Essential Requirements:

Degree in Chemistry (or relevant scientific subject area) and/or equivalent laboratory experience.

Shown technical expertise in analytical testing, quality systems and, experience of quality audits would be helpful.

Suitable candidates will be self-starters with the ability to work in an agile and independent manner whilst also being a standout colleague.

Capable of communicating technical information to a wide range of audiences.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and high-reaching environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Analytical Chemistry, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Communication, Courage, Data Analysis, Data Management, Digital fluency, Excellence, Incident investigation and learning, Industry technology knowledge, Instrument maintenance, Knowledge Sharing, Laboratory Operations, Quality Analysis, Quality conformance, Raw materials knowledge, Statistics, Test Delivery



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.