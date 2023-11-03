Technologist, Analytical

Entity:Innovation & Engineering
Research & Technology Group
Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero carbon. Our innovation and engineering community will be key in making this a reality.
Deliver safe and reliable operations through commitment to bp’s HSSE standards, values and behaviours.
To work closely with global blend plants to deliver analytical testing support that includes reviewing data to resolve when blends are out of specification, performing root cause analysis, and identifying trends that require attention before release.
Responsible for coordinating the department’s participation in proficiency testing programmes and to lead quality investigations when results fail.
Support other analytical testing performed by the team including running samples, calibration, maintenance, and troubleshooting of equipment.
Support the Team Lead to ensure all laboratory documentation and equipment is aligned with the Laboratory Quality Management System and auditing bodies.
Internal customer liaison and delivery of test results and interpretations in a timely and efficient manner
Identify and implement opportunities for efficiency/effectiveness improvements in your area of responsibility
Degree in Chemistry (or relevant scientific subject area) and/or equivalent laboratory experience.
Shown technical expertise in analytical testing, quality systems and, experience of quality audits would be helpful.
Suitable candidates will be self-starters with the ability to work in an agile and independent manner whilst also being a standout colleague.
Capable of communicating technical information to a wide range of audiences.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and high-reaching environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!
Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is not available for remote working
Analytical Chemistry, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Communication, Courage, Data Analysis, Data Management, Digital fluency, Excellence, Incident investigation and learning, Industry technology knowledge, Instrument maintenance, Knowledge Sharing, Laboratory Operations, Quality Analysis, Quality conformance, Raw materials knowledge, Statistics, Test Delivery
