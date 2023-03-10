Technologist Grease

Responsible for providing product deployment and support activities, using basic technical capabilities to manage delivery of new and differentiated technology to market via new product launches, providing quality assurance and delivering best-in-class technical support/advice to functions and customers in support of delivering the technology agenda for the business/function.
Job Purpose:
The purpose of the role of Grease Technologist is to develop technically sophisticated differentiated first-class grease products for the Chinese and global market according to our growth ambitions and market needs. The product development projects are initiated, prioritized and autonomously lead in cooperation with Expert Technologist, Senior Technologist, CCTC Industrial PD Team Leader and Global Expert Team Leader Grease. The formulation modification projects are initiated, prioritized and autonomously lead. The role contributes with innovative ideas to improve our product portfolio.
Key Accountabilities:
Strategy