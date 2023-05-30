Technologist Grease

This role is not eligible for relocation

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

The purpose of the role of Grease Technologist is to develop technically sophisticated differentiated first-class grease products for the Chinese and global market according to our growth ambitions and market needs. The product development projects are initiated, prioritized and autonomously lead in cooperation with Expert Technologist, Senior Technologist, CCTC Industrial PD Team Leader and Global Expert Team Leader Grease. The formulation modification projects are initiated, prioritized and autonomously lead. The role contributes with innovative ideas to improve our product portfolio.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Strategy

Deliver ideas for innovative products and technologies, in line with global strategy and future trends and opportunities.

Develop strategic technical relationships with OEMs, Key Additive Suppliers, Industrial Associations and Universities to enable access to novel, leading edge additive technologies and processes.

Build knowledge concerning applications / processes and their influences on chemistries within Industrial products including competitors' products used in similar environments.

Planning

Project manage global innovation programs with regular stakeholder reviews and updates.

Plan resources to ensure efficient delivery of projects: on time, in budget.

Provide support for longer term research programs.

Lead Formulation Modification projects autonomously.

Implementation

Support and co-ordinate grease lab operation, conduct in-lab grease manufacturing and testing to support assigned projects and regional activities.

Responsible for the execution, documentation and reporting of development projects and modification projects.

Support customers and the departments Sales, Marketing, Procurement and regional technology teams with expert knowledge.

Work in scientific expert committees.

Check patent specifications in area of expertise.

Advise on experimental design and other techniques.

Support knowledge management within the group.

Monitoring

Provide good quality documentation of results and share with the greater Technology Community.

Monitor project progress against proposed plans and milestones.

Monitor project resources, budget and external spend.

Monitor lab equipment functionality and documentation integrity, assist to ensure the Grease lab is operating in compliance with ISO 9001 and relevant qualifications.

To perform all accountabilities and lab activities within the HSSE, Quality and compliance framework.

Organization

Responsible for the representation of projects outside of own department, e.g. Sales, Marketing, Procurement and Regional Teams

Support, coach and mentor members of the team to improve their overall capability and performance.



Job Holder Requirements

Degree or equivalent in Chemistry, Engineering or related technical discipline.

Relevant experience in the Grease Industry, notably Greases formulations and applications across Industrial sector are essential.

Good knowledge of all relevant test methods for greases.

Fluent written and spoken English.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.