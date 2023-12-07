Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Summary:

Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero carbon. Our innovation and engineering community will be key to making this a reality. We have a vacancy for a senior regulatory and risk analyst, working as a member of the Regulatory & Risk team as part of our Applied Sciences organization.The Applied Sciences organization operates a range of research teams, laboratories and technology deployment teams around the globe. Our Chicago, IL location is the hub for our US Advanced Transport Fuels activity which is co-located with several of our fuel's businesses including Mobility & Convenience, Fuel Supply and Midstream, Trading & Shipping, and other related teams.Job PurposeThe technologist role is responsible for providing technology, product quality and regulatory support, insights, and solutions to our key collaborators including bp Customers & Products, Trading and Shipping, and Production and Operations organizations. This includes our retail sites and terminal partners. This role will also provide regional insights into the global Applied Sciences organization to drive innovation, support pivotal initiatives and to bring technical innovation back into the regional businesses. This activity supports our current fuels product portfolio as well as increasing activities related to new energy vectors including hydrogen, EVs and novel bio-based and renewable components and products.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Technologist, innovative fuels solutions (specific accountabilities)

Research and interpret emerging federal and state level decarbonization policy, executive orders, initiatives, etc. to identify low carbon opportunities and/or future demand.

Monitor and find opportunities on US energy industry trends, carbon emission reduction target and specific demand of cities and corporates and motivations behind

Provide data and analysis support to business collaborators to develop advocacy plans, find opportunity, and support project activity in low carbon (e.g. review technology requirements, review/interpret specifications, provide trends/insights, etc.

Work in collaboration with technical bodies and the Customers & Products teams to proactively monitor market conditions and trends, to provide insights into deployment of technical sources of value and differentiation in the regional market

Work collaboratively with product development to review and provide technical substantiation for fuels-related marketing claims and ensure proper sign-off procedures completed with key collaborators (marketing, strategy, legal), as well as maintain final substantiation documentation.



Technologist (common accountabilities)

Actively participate in customer engagement to deliver technical training, product launch and differentiation activities

Participate in agile ways of working within the technology deployment team

Promote capability development, knowledge transfer and technical excellence within the team

Analyze and manipulate detailed data to distil information into key messages applying common digital tools

Engage with business collaborators to support advocacy plans, find opportunities, and support project activity in conventional and low carbon fuels (e.g., review technology requirements, review/interpret specifications, provide trends/insights, etc.)

Conduct activities in a safe and responsible manner and ensure compliance and integrity of local data



Essential Criteria & Qualifications

Degree or equivalent experience in engineering, chemistry, or sustainability is preferred. Relevant education or experience may be acceptable

Basic knowledge of fuel products and fuel distribution supply chain, conventional and emerging fuels regulations, or carbon lifecycle analysis.

Basic knowledge of hydrogen, EV and novel bio-based and renewable components as new energy vectors and knowledge of carbon intensity desirable

Strong interpersonal and communication skills and ability to work across teams

Collaborative and solution-focused approach to working with subject matter experts

Ability to communicate at all levels of the organization from front-line operations to senior leaders

Project management experience

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.