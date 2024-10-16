Job summary

Are you ready to join a team that’s driving the future of lubricants & beyond and setting new industry standards? Discover how our diverse and passionate people at Castrol are shaping the industry – and how you can be part of this journey.

We’re seeking talented experts who share our passion for innovation and excellence. Bring your unique perspective, collaborative spirit, and challenge our thinking as we continue to lead the way in the lubricants market & build businesses beyond lubricants. This is your chance to learn, grow, and thrive in a dynamic and inclusive organization.

Castrol is a global leader in lubricants and part of the bp Group, one of the world’s largest energy companies. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company, leading in the Automotive, Industrial, and Marine lubricant sectors. With iconic brands, relentless innovation, strong customer relationships, and a team of highly motivated employees, we have maintained our market leadership in India for over a century. Our robust manufacturing and distribution network in India helps us reach consumers through more than 135,000 outlets.

At Castrol, success knows no bounds. We offer a fast-paced learning environment where you can develop your career, whether in specialized functions or on a general management track. Castrol India has a proud legacy of nurturing top talent for leadership roles, both locally and globally.

We are currently looking for Technologist Metalworking Fluids based at Patalganga plant and details mentioned.

What you will deliver :

Develop technically sophisticated differentiated first class Metalworking Fluids for the global market according to our growth ambitions. The product development and modification projects are initiated, prioritized and autonomously led in cooperation with the local and international team.

Deliver ideas for innovative products and technologies, in line with global strategy and future trends and opportunities. Build knowledge concerning applications / processes and their influences on chemistries within Industrial, Energy and Marine Ancillaries products including competitors' products used in similar environments

Project manage global innovation programs with regular stakeholder reviews and updates. Plan resources to ensure efficient delivery of projects: on time, in budget. Provide support for longer term research programs. Responsible for the execution, documentation, and reporting of development projects in accordance with quality management requirements.

Support customers and the departments Sales, Marketing, Procurement and regional technology teams with expert knowledge. Support knowledge management within the group.

Responsible for the representation of projects outside of own department, e.g. Sales, Marketing, Procurement and Regional Teams. Provide guidance to Technicians. Support, coach, and mentor members of the team to improve their overall capability and performance.



What you will need to be successful:

Essential requirements:



· Degree or equivalent in Chemistry, Engineering or related technical discipline.

· Proven experience in the Metalworking Fluid Industry, notably rust preventatives and cutting fluid formulations, as well as applications across Industrial, Energy, and Marine Ancillaries sectors.

· Good knowledge of all relevant test methods for Metalworking Fluids.

You will work with:

The role holder will liaise with Product Development, Global & local Marketing, Global Supply Chain, Technology Deployment Hubs and the Performance Units to deploy new products and geographic extensions as required by the markets.



Travel Requirement:

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Creating new methodologies, Experimental Design, Formulated product testing, Formulation Deployment, Formulation design, Intellectual Asset Management, Multi-physics modelling, Presenting, Product Development, Product Sustainability Performance Management, Raw materials knowledge, Research and development, Rheology, Safety management across the value chain, Science and Technology Leadership, Scientific publication, Technology Management Processes, Testing electric vehicle charging systems, Thought Leadership, Tribology, Vehicle propulsion technologies, Waterfall Project Management, Writing skills

