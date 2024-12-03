Technologist – Product development (Metalworking fluids)

Job Family Group:Research & Technology Group
Job Description:
The purpose of the role of Technologist is to develop technically differentiated first-class Metalworking Fluids.
The product development and modification projects are initiated, prioritized and autonomously led in cooperation with the local and international colleagues in the Metalworking Fluid Development.
You will project manage regional development programs with regular collaborator reviews and updates. Plan own resources on time and within budget to ensure efficient delivery of projects. Provide support for longer term research programs. Responsible for the execution, documentation, and reporting of development projects in accordance with quality management requirements.
Support customers and internal functions with laboratory support or technical knowledge.
Key Accountabilities
Job Holder Requirements
Essential Education
Essential experience and job requirements
Desirable criteria & qualifications
Why join us
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
How much do we pay ? 78- 111K. *Note that the base pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but are not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement:
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Formulating, Formulation Chemistry, Metalworking Fluids
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.