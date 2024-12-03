Technologist – Product development (Metalworking fluids)

Job summary

Research & Technology Group



The purpose of the role of Technologist is to develop technically differentiated first-class Metalworking Fluids.

The product development and modification projects are initiated, prioritized and autonomously led in cooperation with the local and international colleagues in the Metalworking Fluid Development.

You will project manage regional development programs with regular collaborator reviews and updates. Plan own resources on time and within budget to ensure efficient delivery of projects. Provide support for longer term research programs. Responsible for the execution, documentation, and reporting of development projects in accordance with quality management requirements.

Support customers and internal functions with laboratory support or technical knowledge.

Strategy:

Deliver ideas for innovative products and technologies, in line with global strategy and future trends and opportunities.

Build knowledge concerning applications / processes and their influences on chemistries within Metalworking Fluids.

Project manage local development programs with regular collaborator reviews and updates.

Provide support for longer term research programs.

Lead formulation modification projects autonomously.

Responsible for the execution, documentation and reporting of development projects and modification projects.

Check patent specifications in area of expertise.

Contribute and support on experimental design and method development.

Support knowledge management within the group

Monitoring Provide good quality documentation of results and share with the project group. Monitor project progress against proposed plans and landmarks. Monitor project resources, budget and external spend. Adhere to HSSE and QM standards.



Organization Responsible for the representation of projects outside of own department, e.g. Sales, Marketing, Procurement and Regional Teams Potential training of Technicians



Degree or equivalent experience in Chemistry, Engineering, or another relevant subject.

Laboratory experience in lubricants

Good knowledge and understanding standard test methods for the lubricant industry

Can modify existing formulations on their own and develop new ones with support from more senior roles, according to project requirements.

Relevant experience in the Metalworking Fluid Industry, notably cutting fluids, industrial cleaners or deformation fluids.

In depth understanding of current and future engineering and lubricants trends

Ability to work cross-functionally, interact at senior levels, internally and externally.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

How much do we pay ? 78- 111K. *Note that the base pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but are not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Formulating, Formulation Chemistry, Metalworking Fluids

