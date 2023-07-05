Technologist

Job summary

The primary purpose of the role is to contribute to key parts of a number of different projects in the team that design and develop new lubricant products and test methods. The new products and methods are required to meet the changing demands of global markets and to provide opportunities to differentiate the performance of BP’s products from its competitors. The role is key to enable Castrol PATH360 working on sustainability projects aiming to halve the net carbon intensity per litre of our products by 2030. The role holder will work under guidance of more experienced team members to support the reporting and delivery of the specifications for products that have new or improved performance features and/or improved cost of goods benefits compared to previous BP or competitors’ products.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Summary:

The primary purpose of the role is to contribute to key parts of a number of different projects in the team that design and develop new lubricant products and test methods. The new products and methods are required to meet the changing demands of global markets and to provide opportunities to differentiate the performance of BP’s products from its competitors. The role is key to enable Castrol PATH360 working on sustainability projects aiming to halve the net carbon intensity per litre of our products by 2030.The role holder will work under guidance of more experienced team members to support the reporting and delivery of the specifications for products that have new or improved performance features and/or improved cost of goods benefits compared to previous BP or competitors’ products.



Job Description:

What does the day to day look like?

Participate in a portfolio of development/investigation projects, planning, executing and documenting test programmes so that key milestones are delivered on time and on budget.

Building effective networks with both subject matter experts and operational staff within the technology function to facilitate the delivery of projects, these networks include product: testing, deployment, quality, stewardship, intellectual assets, research and compliance.

Building effective networks outside of the technology function to include: suppliers of goods and services, technical consultancies, OEMs, BP marketing, BP Legal.

Providing technical advice and guidance as required

Develop and share expertise to facilitate continuous improvement within the Development Team

Degree or equivalent in chemistry, engineering or related technical discipline.

What do we want to see from you!

Degree or equivalent in Chemistry, Engineering or related technical discipline

Experience in delivering projects focused on product development, engineering or research

Demonstrate a collaborative approach to working

Demonstrate strong interpersonal and communication skills

Provide evidence of designing novel work programmes

Demonstrated experience in Lubricants, Additives or Automotive/Manufacturing industries would be advantageous.

Basic knowledge of automotive, manufacturing and/or systems engineering.

What you can expect from us!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neuro-diversity/neuro-cognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.