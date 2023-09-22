This role is not eligible for relocation

Innovation & Engineering



Research & Technology Group



Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero carbon. Our innovation and engineering community will be key in making this a reality. We have a vacancy within this community for a Technologist in the Investigational Analysis team.

The Investigational Analysis (IA) team is part of the applied sciences group within innovation and engineering. The team uses its deep technical expertise across a range of analytical subject areas to provide a troubleshooting forensic service down to a molecular and structural chemistry level across organic, inorganic, and physical chemistry. It combines detailed chemical interpretation and materials science experience to provide both rapid and conclusive technical solutions, to protect the business and advance its products.

A vacancy has arisen in the team based at Pangbourne UK, reporting into the Discipline Management Lead, Global Innovation Analytics, which would be well suited to candidates with background and expertise in Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectroscopy, to complement the existing technical strengths of the team.

To provide theoretical and practical Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectroscopy expertise to support the work of investigational analysis within bp, including work in service of research, product development, product deployment and blend plant activities. Particular focus will be directed to support activities related to thermal management fluids research and development

To support the advancement of bp expertise in the field of NMR, collaborating closely with both internal and external experts

To identify, evaluate and develop technical capability and ways of working that enable bp to deliver our aims at pace and to showcase our technology and build high-value relationships with our partners and customers

This is an operational analytical role in a team of technical specialists responsible for identifying and then carrying out investigational analyses on samples with speed, efficiency and accuracy to deliver results which meet customers’ needs.

Deliver safe and reliable operations through dedication to bp’s HSSE standards, values and behaviours

Self-organisation and motivation to efficiently and effectively deliver fast, high quality analytical data to stakeholders in response to specific (often unique) queries or problems

Provide a high level of theoretical and practical laboratory expertise, with a focus on Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (NMR)

Demonstrate strong problem-solving capability and meticulous attention to detail to equipment operation, methodology, lab operations and safety

The safe operation, calibration, method development, maintenance and fixing of analytical instrumentation

Support the Discipline Management Lead to ensure all laboratory and site documentation and equipment is follows Laboratory Quality Management Systems and auditing bodies

Provide internal customer liaison and delivery of test results and interpretation in a timely and efficient manner

Identify and implement opportunities for efficiency/effectiveness improvements in your area of responsibility

Degree in Chemistry (or relevant scientific subject area) and/or equivalent laboratory

Suitable candidates will be self-starters with the ability to work in an agile and independent manner whilst also being strong teammates

Capable of engaging with a variety of technical partners to understand their needs, determine the nature of the problem, and propose solutions

Capable of conducting analyses and presenting technical information to a wide range of stakeholders

Shown expertise in spectroscopic techniques, including Nuclear Magnetic Resonance spectroscopy, with a proven troubleshooting track record. Knowledge of other analytical techniques such as Infrared spectroscopy, Chromatography and Mass Spectrometry will be advantageous.

A knowledge and understanding of testing of electric vehicle fluids would be advantageous

Digital excellence through the use of informatics, data management, processing and visualisation tools are desirable

Experience of agile methodology and working in agile teams (such as scrums) would be beneficial

INNOVATION & ENGINEERING

Join us in creating, growing, and delivering innovation at pace, enabling us to thrive while transitioning to a net-zero world. All without compromising our operational risk management. Working with us, you can do this by:

deploying our coordinated capability and standards in service of our net zero and safety ambitions

driving our digital transformation and groundbreaking new business models

collaborating to deliver competitive customer-focused energy solutions

originating, scaling and commercialising innovative ideas, and crafting ground-breaking new businesses from them

protecting us by assuring management of our greatest physical and digital risks

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



