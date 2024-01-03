Job summary

Innovation & Engineering



Research & Technology Group



Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero carbon. Our innovation and engineering community will be key in making this a reality.We have a vacancy within this community for a Technologist in the Analytical Core Test team that performs high throughput, fast, high quality analysis to support partners and the wider bp business.



To provide theoretical and practical analytical testing expertise and services to the whole of bp to support research, product development, product deployment, motorsport and blend plant activities.

To identify, evaluate and develop technical capability and ways of working that enable bp to deliver our aims at pace and to showcase our technology and build high-value relationships with our partners and customers

This is an operational analytical role in a team of technical specialists responsible for the fast, efficient and accurate analysis of samples.

Key Accountabilities

Deliver safe and reliable operations through commitment to bp’s HSSE standards, values and behaviours.

Organisation of self and a team of Associate Technologists to efficiently and effectively deliver fast/high quality analytical data to stakeholders.

Provide a high level of theoretical and practical laboratory expertise, with a strong problem solving capability and meticulous attention to detail to equipment operation, methodology, lab operation and safety.

The safe operation, calibration, method development, maintenance and troubleshooting of analytical instrumentation.

Support the Discipline Lead and Senior Technologist to ensure all laboratory and site documentation and equipment is compliant with Laboratory Quality Management Systems and auditing bodies.

Internal customer liaison and delivery of test results and interpretations in a timely and efficient manner.

Identify and implement opportunities for efficiency/effectiveness improvements in your area of responsibility.

Degree in Chemistry (or relevant scientific subject area) and/or equivalent laboratory experience

Suitable candidates will be self-starters with the ability to work in an agile and independent manner whilst also being a great teammate.

Capable of presenting technical information to a wide range of audiences.

Proven expertise of analytical testing ideally gained in the petrochemical and lubricant industry with a proven troubleshooting track record.

A knowledge and understanding of testing of electric vehicle fluids would be an advantage.

Digital excellence through the use of informatics, data management would be useful.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.

No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



