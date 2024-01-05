Technologist

This role is not eligible for relocation

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing technical expertise to support activities in the areas of analytical techniques, testing and data interpretation, undertaking investigative research and providing conclusions/recommendations to stakeholders, and delivering safe, compliant and reliable experimental operations, whilst supporting continuous improvement.



Job Description:

Job Purpose

To provide theoretical and practical analytical test expertise to the whole of bp to support research, product development, product deployment and blend plant activities.

To identify, evaluate and develop technical capability and ways of working that enable bp to deliver our aims at pace and to showcase our technology and build high-value relationships with our partners and customers.

This is an operational analytical role in a team of technical specialists responsible for identifying and then carrying out investigational analysis on samples with speed, efficiency and accuracy to deliver results which meet customers’ needs.

Key Accountabilities:

Deliver safe and reliable operations through commitment to bp’s HSSE standards, values and behaviours

Self-organisation and motivation to efficiently and effectively deliver fast, high quality analytical data to partners in response to specific (often unique) queries or problems

Provide a high level of laboratory expertise, with a focus on a series of materials separation and advanced characterisation techniques

Demonstrate strong problem-solving capability and attention to detail to equipment operation, methodology, lab operation and safety

The safe operation, calibration, method development, maintenance and troubleshooting of analytical instrumentation

Support the team leader to ensure all laboratory and site documentation and equipment is aligned with laboratory Quality Management Systems and auditing bodies

Proactive internal customer liaison and delivery of test results and interpretations in a timely and efficient manner, issue fit-for purpose technical report to support business conclusion

Support senior technologist to develop new technical capability and improve team technical skills

Identify and implement opportunities for efficiency/effectiveness improvements in your area of responsibility

Support analytical core test as when needed

Requirements:

Degree or equivalent experience in Chemistry (or relevant scientific discipline) and/or laboratory experience.

Suitable candidates will be self-starters with the ability to work in an agile and independent manner whilst also being a strong team player.

Proficient oral and written English communication is required.

Capable of engaging with a variety of technical partners to understand their needs, determine the nature of the problem, and propose solutions.

Scientifically interpret test data and present technical results to customer in a systematic way.

Self-driven technical literature search from internal and external source is important.

Experience with advanced analytical test techniques such as SEM-EDX, GC, GC-MS, FT-IR is desired.

Digital excellence using informatics, data management, processing and visualisation tools is desirable.

Experience with lubricant, additive, grease formulation is a plus.

Experience of project management would be beneficial.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Advanced spectroscopies, Advanced spectroscopies, Analytical Chemistry, Analytical Separation Science, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Communication, Courage, Data Analysis, Data Management, Digital fluency, Excellence, Experimental Design, Formulated product testing, Formulation Deployment, Formulation design, Imaging Techniques, Incident investigation and learning, Industry technology knowledge, Instrument maintenance, Intellectual Asset Management, Knowledge Sharing, Laboratory Operations, Product Development, Quality conformance {+ 8 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.