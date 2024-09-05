Job summary

We have an exciting new role to join as a Technologist in the Advanced Lubricants Team. The primary purpose of the role is to deliver automotive manufacturer approvals for the Castrol product range, critical to sustaining and growing the portfolio and achieving bp targets. The approval process requires effective communication of technical information, engagement with vehicle manufacturers (OEMs) and other automotive suppliers, attention to detail and diligent record keeping.

A period of modernisation is underway, and there is also an opportunity to drive an exciting digital project to create a new platform for the approval process and integrate with Castrol product development and product line management platforms.

The Castrol portfolio is constantly evolving to meet the changing demands of global markets and to provide opportunities to differentiate the performance of BP’s products from its competitors, including new formulations to meet the Castrol PATH360 sustainability strategy and maintenance of existing approvals.

The role holder will work under guidance of the experienced Expert, OEM approvals and systems, and the role does not necessarily require a background in the automotive product space.

What does the day to day look like?

Preparation and submission of applications for OEM approvals for new and existing Castrol products

Liaison with OEMs to effectively progress approvals in a timely manner

Work with wider OEM liaison team and product development teams to support timely submissions, and co-ordinate response to queries from OEMs

Maintenance of OEM database with approval status of products

Database continuous improvement

Budget management (including purchase orders, payments, goods receipting)

Running training sessions for product development technologists, and providing guidance on best practice for technical teams preparing datasets for submission to OEMs

Working with new OEM partners, building contacts to effectively manage approvals

What do we want to see from you!

Degree or equivalent in chemistry, engineering or related technical discipline

Fluent English language skills

Experience working methodically to appropriate timelines, within budget and with a high attention to detail

Demonstrate a collaborative approach to working

Demonstrate strong interpersonal and communication skills

Desirable

Experience in lubricants or wider automotive industries would be advantageous.

Basic knowledge of databases and record management.

Basic knowledge of analytical testing and laboratory test methods.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Travel Requirement:

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



