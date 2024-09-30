Job summary

Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero carbon. Our Technology community will be key in making this a reality.

We are delighted to present the fantastic opportunity for an Analytical Technologist to join our Investigational Analysis team based in the Technology Centre in Pangbourne, UK.

The Investigational Analysis (IA) team is part of the Applied Sciences and Technology group within Technology. The team uses its deep technical expertise across a range of analytical disciplines to provide a troubleshooting forensic service down to a molecular and structural chemistry level across organic, inorganic, and physical chemistry. It combines detailed chemical interpretation and materials science experience to provide both rapid and conclusive technical solutions, to protect the business and advance its products.

Reporting into the Discipline Management Lead, Investigational Analysis, this role is well suited to candidates with a background in analytical sciences to complement the existing technical strengths of the team.

To provide theoretical and practical analytical expertise and services to the whole of bp to support research, product development, product deployment and blend plant activities.

To identify, evaluate and develop technical capability and ways of working that enable bp to deliver our aims at pace and to showcase our technology and build high-value relationships with our partners and customers.

This is an operational analytical role in a team of technical specialists responsible for identifying and then carrying out investigational analysis on samples with speed, efficiency and accuracy to deliver results which meet customers’ needs.

Deliver safe and reliable operations through commitment to bp’s HSSE standards, values and behaviours

Self-organisation and motivation to efficiently and effectively deliver fast, high quality analytical data to stakeholders in response to specific (often unique) queries or problems.

Provide a high level of theoretical and practical laboratory expertise, with a focus on advanced characterisation techniques.

Demonstrate strong problem-solving capability and meticulous attention to detail to equipment operation, methodology, lab operation and safety.

The safe operation, calibration, method development, maintenance and troubleshooting of analytical instrumentation.

Support the Discipline Management Lead to ensure all laboratory and site documentation and equipment is compliant with Laboratory Quality Management Systems and auditing bodies.

Internal customer liaison and delivery of test results and interpretations in a timely and efficient manner

Identify and implement opportunities for efficiency/effectiveness improvements in your area of responsibility.

Degree or equivalent experience in Chemistry and/or equivalent laboratory experience either in industrial or academic setting

Suitable candidates will be self-starters with the ability to work in an agile and independent manner whilst also being a strong team player.

Capable of engaging with a variety of technical collaborators to understand their needs, determine the nature of the problem, and propose solutions

Capable of conducting analyses and presenting technical information to a wide range of audiences

Proven expertise of analytical techniques such as Infrared Spectroscopy and Gas Chromatography, with a proven troubleshooting track record

Knowledge of other characterization techniques such as optical and scanning electron microscopy and X-Ray spectroscopy would be advantageous

Digital excellence through the use of informatics, data management, processing and visualization tools is desirable

Experience of agile methodology and working in agile teams (such as scrums) would be beneficial

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Advanced spectroscopies, Advanced spectroscopies, Analytical Chemistry, Analytical Separation Science, Analytical Thinking, Communication, Courage, Data Analysis, Data Management, Digital fluency, Excellence, Experimental Design, Formulated product testing, Formulation Deployment, Formulation design, Imaging Techniques, Incident investigation and learning, Industry technology knowledge, Instrument maintenance, Intellectual Asset Management, Knowledge Sharing, Laboratory Operations, Product Development, Quality conformance, Raw materials knowledge

