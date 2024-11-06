This role is eligible for relocation within country

Are you ready to join a team that’s driving the future of lubricants & beyond and setting new industry standards? Discover how our diverse and hard-working people at Castrol are crafting the industry – and how you can be part of this journey.

We’re seeking talented experts who share our passion for innovation and perfection. Bring your unique perspective, collaborative spirit, and challenge our thinking as we continue to own the way in the lubricants market & build businesses beyond lubricants. This is your chance to learn, grow, and thrive in a dynamic and inclusive organization.

Castrol is a global leader in lubricants and part of the bp Group, one of the world’s largest energy companies. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company, leading in the Automotive, Industrial, and Marine lubricant sectors. With iconic brands, relentless innovation, strong customer relationships, and a team of highly motivated employees, we have maintained our market leadership in India for over a century. Our robust manufacturing and distribution network in India helps us reach consumers through more than 135,000 outlets.

At Castrol, success knows no bounds. We offer a fast-paced learning environment where you can develop your career, whether in specialized functions or on a general management track. Castrol India has a proud legacy of nurturing top talent for leadership roles, both locally and globally.

We are currently looking for Technologist based at Patalganga and details mentioned:

Let me tell you about the role

This position is responsible for deployment of Industrial products in India Performance Unit (PU) by working in the technology lab.

The incumbent will deliver integrated solutions and added values to internal/external customers in a safe, reliable, and efficient way with their rich experiences in applied technologies and strong expertise of products and services for lubricant engineering industries.

The role will take various responsibilities as an important part of bp local technical platform and global technology community where bp core competence in technology are established and developed to satisfy customers demands at present and in the future.

The incumbent will support industrial lubricants business growth and technology evolution by playing major or supportive roles in technology insights, expertise opinions input, products verification, technical service, and project management.

Technologist will dedicate their insights to innovation and engineering programs by identifying bp technical competence, strategy, and roadmap to support research and development of innovative products and solutions to lubricant emerging market.

The role holder may be required to focus on a specific product area to develop experience and expertise but may also be required to cover different product areas depending on priorities and workload demands.

Work in safe and complaint manner in the laboratory

What you will deliver

Support by laboratory activities for deployment projects like launch of new products, localization, cost optimization etc by engaging with cross functional stakeholders. Support technology deployment (TD) team in resolution of local RM shortages, IMTs and quality incidents.

Work with the Patalganga lab manager, blend technicians and Industrial technologists to prioritize the test work and deliver within agreed timelines.

Act as a key enabler to develop testing facilities in the lab including industrial fluids, grease testing and compatibility work.

Support Industrial technologists to understand and advise on technology requirements of PU.

Deliver technical support to customers to resolve issues by laboratory work, analysis, interpretation of analytical data, delivery of reports and routine commenting.

Support Deployment team in training to technical network/sales technical staff to defend existing business and prospecting new customers.

Provide leadership on the integrity and management of technical data. Support PU technologist tag to ensure that claims are relevant, valid and substantiated for local law and in line with product development & applications, testing & claims, and marketing guidance.

Support the industrial technologist tag to deliver the technical communications for new product launches using global materials, adapting where vital or crafting materials to meet local customers’ requirements, ensuring that the technical benefits land in an impactful way with customers.

Maintain technical knowledge of products, applications, and competitor information as applicable to responsibilities.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

MSc Degree or equivalent in Chemistry, Engineering or related technical discipline

10+ years of project management experience in laboratory.

Demonstrated fundamental skills in problem analysis, experiment design, data processing and reporting.

Proven broad experience of technical development and technology deployment especially the capabilities of developing an idea to a solution.

Broad knowledge of lubricant science and technology with deep insight to the application scenarios.

Wide connections with industrial partners including companies, institutes and researchers.

Demonstrated strong interpersonal and communication skills and experience of working across teams.

Strong capabilities of international and interculture communication in written and oral practices.

Significant experience in industrial products like metal working fluids, greases, and oils

Industrial MWF, HPL, Rust Preventives formulation expertise.

Grease product application expertise

Customer problem solving expertise

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



