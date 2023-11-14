Technologist, Technology Deployment

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Innovation & Engineering



Research & Technology Group



Responsible for supporting research activities through the initiation, planning and delivery of research projects and experimental programmes, using basic technical capabilities to define work plans, develop and validate models, utilise stakeholder feedback and analyse and modify testing activities to support BP group operations and develop new technology options for business renewal.



The Technologist in the Technology Deployment team will implement and participate in technology projects that support sustainable business growth. As part of a high-profile team the role holder will gain exposure to the processes involved in technical development and will need to network both internally and externally to make sure that the deliveries meet the requirements of key customers and partners. The role holder will work under expert guidance to deliver projects and will develop and share expertise through the broader team.

The role holder is expected to have proficiency in a number of core technology deployment skills whilst seeking to broaden their capability in other areas.

Execute and deliver a range of technology deployment projects (new product introduction, customer requests, field trial, …) to ensure customer satisfaction and new products can be introduced to market efficiently.

Support manufacturing, logistics, supply chain on product waivers, material substitution, new product introduction, specification changes etc.

Build effective network with both subject matter experts and operational staff with different functions (supply chain, marketing, sales) to facilitate the delivery of programmes.

Support the China-for-China localization program and contribute to COGS saving and resilience.

Support and drive the RRBO and circularity program and provide technology opinions to the project team. Develop knowledge in sustainability and supervise the industry development in this space.

Degree or equivalent in chemistry, engineering or related technical field

Demonstrate track record in delivering projects focused on technology deployment or product development

Demonstrate a collaborative approach to working with various stakeholders, both internally and externally

Demonstrate strong interpersonal and communication skills

English – fluent in both oral and written communications

Demonstrated experience in lubricants, additives or automotive/manufacturing industries would be advantageous

Knowledge and experience in sustainability

Proven ability in conducting both desktop and market research using all possible means to develop knowledge and insight in a new space

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



