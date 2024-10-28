Technologist, Technology Deployment

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Research & Technology Group



Role Summary

The Technologist in the Technology Deployment team will implement and participate in technology projects that support sustainable business growth. As part of a high profile team the role holder will gain exposure to the processes involved in technical development and will need to network both internally and externally to make sure that the deliveries meet the requirements of key customers and partners. The role holder will work under expert guidance to deliver projects and will develop and share expertise through the broader team.

This role also acts as the single technology collaborate with automotive OEM customers to support business development opportunities on engine oil, driveline oil and EV fluids. Develop relationship with the technical departments of OEMs to gain insights, technical knowledge, and trends regarding current and future hardware, and to present Castrol's technical offer and capability to the customer.

The role holder is expected to have proficiency in a number of core technology deployment skills whilst seeking to broaden their capability in other areas.

Implement and deliver a range of technology deployment projects (new product introduction, customer requests, field trial, …) to ensure customer satisfaction and new products can be introduced to market smoothly.

Support manufacturing, logistics, supply chain on product waivers, material substitution, new product introduction, specification changes etc.

Build effective network with both subject matter experts and operational staff with different functions (supply chain, marketing, sales) to facilitate the delivery of programmes.

Develop and maintain the relationships with key technical groups at target automotive OEMs; be the first point of contact at the working level and representing Castrol technology at the OEMs technical groups.

Be the first point of contact for the product development teams on (appropriate) OEM trends, strategies etc., and viewed as the subject matter expert.

Develop insights into the OEM’s needs and proactively find opportunities to work with the OEM’s in support of the Castrol lubricants business strategy.

Develop lubricant technology offers in conjunction with the responsible Applied Science development teams and be able to strongly influence the OEM to engage in such technology offers.

Minimum Bachelor degree or equivalent experience in chemistry, engineering or related technical field.

In-depth understanding of the lubricant industry and automotive industry

Demonstrate track record in delivering projects focused on technology deployment or product development

Demonstrate a collaborative approach to working with various stakeholders, both internally and externally

Demonstrate strong interpersonal and communication skills to build trust and collaborations with development partners

English – fluent in both oral and written communications

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.