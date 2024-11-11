Job Family Group:Research & Technology Group
The Technologist Technology Deployment collaborates closely with the relevant parties within the AsPac PU or specific country market to provide overall customer technical support, quality assurance support, deploy and help launch new products. The role holder may be required to focus on a specific product area to develop experience and expertise but should also expect to cover different product areas depending on priorities and workload demands.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Creating new methodologies, Experimental Design, Formulated product testing, Formulation Deployment, Formulation design, Intellectual Asset Management, Multi-physics modelling, Presenting, Product Development, Product Sustainability Performance Management, Raw materials knowledge, Research and development, Rheology, Safety management across the value chain, Science and Technology Leadership, Scientific publication, Technology Management Processes, Testing electric vehicle charging systems, Thought Leadership, Tribology, Vehicle propulsion technologies, Waterfall Project Management, Writing skills
