Job summary

Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose

The Technologist Technology Deployment collaborates closely with the relevant parties within the AsPac PU or specific country market to provide overall customer technical support, quality assurance support, deploy and help launch new products. The role holder may be required to focus on a specific product area to develop experience and expertise but should also expect to cover different product areas depending on priorities and workload demands.

Key Accountabilities

Engage with sales, marketing and supply chain in the AsPac markets to provide customer support, deploy and help launch new products, provide technical advocacy, quality assurance support and support new business opportunities (including technical feedback to tenders).

Deliver technical support to customers to resolve issues, potentially including laboratory work/analysis and interpretation of analytical data and delivery of reports.

Provide product and application advice and support with basic lubrication training to technical network/sales technical staff as needed.

Provide input to new product development projects, support and supervise proof of performance/customer approval tests, identify suitable finished goods for purchase.

Support resolution of local raw material shortages, incident management teams and quality incidents.

Support country Technologist tags to deliver the technical communications for new product launches using global materials, adapting where vital or crafting materials to meet local customers requirements, ensuring that the technical benefits land in an impactful way in the CLTs/with customers.

Provide leadership on the integrity and management of technical data.

Maintain technical knowledge of products, applications and competitor information as applicable to responsibilities.

Job Requirements

University degree in scientific field such as Chemistry or Chemical Engineering or a related technical discipline.

Experience of lubricant development, quality assurance and, technology commercialisation and deployment

Knowledge of Castrol’s products (as applicable to the role) their composition, manufacture and application

Demonstrate a collaborative approach to working and networking with subject matter experts

Demonstrated strong interpersonal and communication skills

Experiencea in digitalization of data and reporting.

What we offer:

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits include:

Generous salary package including an annual bonus program and individual performance-based incentives!

Additional EPF contributions totaling 15%.

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

Ongoing career development and progression opportunities in a global organization!

16 weeks paid parental leave (4 weeks partner leave)



Travel Requirement:

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Creating new methodologies, Experimental Design, Formulated product testing, Formulation Deployment, Formulation design, Intellectual Asset Management, Multi-physics modelling, Presenting, Product Development, Product Sustainability Performance Management, Raw materials knowledge, Research and development, Rheology, Safety management across the value chain, Science and Technology Leadership, Scientific publication, Technology Management Processes, Testing electric vehicle charging systems, Thought Leadership, Tribology, Vehicle propulsion technologies, Waterfall Project Management, Writing skills

​

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.