Job summary

Would you like to join our team to manage the overall strategic short and long term new technology development and advancement for the AGT region? We are hiring Technology Discipline Manager! A key aspect to the role is to integrate and update Partners and Governmental agencies on the Regional New Technology plans, while working associated PSCM strategies to meet Equipment and Services needs This role encompasses key integration with Subsurface and Production units to align deployment plans ranging from Intervention technical solutions to meet regional production theme objectives and longer term field wide Completion based strategies Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.

Production & Operations



Wells Group



What we expect you to deliver

Progression of testing plans, field trials and staged progression / glidepath views of varying C&I technologies are to be integrated with Regional planning teams for implementation, while aligning with Central based teams for wider endorsement and global learning

Responsible assisting regional teams for deploying selected technologies on suitable candidates and for capturing and embedding Regional engineering lessons and documenting these for continuous improvement

Perform technical reviews and inputs into risk registers/ risk assessments in addition to time and cost estimates performed as part of new well or intervention activities for new technology deployment

Development and deployment of Regional Completion and Intervention New Technology plan

Ensures that activities are conducted in line with the relevant internal and external standards, procedures and regulations

In this role, we have the following requirements

University degree in Science/ Engineering or equivalent technical degree

Well Interventions / Integrity and Completions Senior Level Leadership background with minimum 12 years experience

Experience in leading engineering teams with recognized delivery of success within a wide range of Well Intervention and Completions

Proven track record of strong leadership experience in leading multicultural teams with a focus on growing and developing talent and building an inclusive culture

Experience in project management, setting up and leading ambiguous teams towards the outcome of product deployment

Strong understanding of Well Interventions (Sand Management, Water Shut Off, Gas Shut Off), Integrity and Completions (Multi-lateral technology and assessing simplified Sand Control techniques), where these exposures should extend from land to offshore (dry/ wet tree) based activities with a particular emphasis towards advanced Sand Control completions

Demonstrate an attitude of what is possible versus what we have done and is able to bridge the gap between the two projecting a forward plan with ultimate goal of execution working to mitigate risks and failure modes

Experience of coaching, mentoring and developing junior staff

Desirable criteria

Membership of a technical or professional body that has confirmed an individual has reached a level of capability within the field



